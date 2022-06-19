Chocolate box cottage with 'storybook' charm on sale for £425k

The 17th-century cottage is on the market for £425k - Credit: Astley & Co

With a "romantic atmosphere" and "storybook" charm, this chocolate box cottage in south Norfolk is on the market for £425,000.

Dating back to 1650, Grange Farm Cottage in Bramerton is a Grade II listed thatched cottage.

The property is entered through a central hallway - on one side of the house is the lounge, with exposed beams and a wood burner, and the family bathroom.

On the other side is the open-plan dining room and the kitchen with exposed timber supports and a door to the garden.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and the landing, all with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

The garden is mostly lawn with several mature trees, a gravel path, a summer house, and a paved area for furniture.

The drive has room for multiple vehicles and leads to the garage.

The property is in Bramerton, a village in south Norfolk, just six miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Street, Bramerton

Guide price: £425,000

Astley & Co, 01603 415182, www.astleyandco.com