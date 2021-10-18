News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pretty town centre terrace is for sale by auction - and it needs doing up!

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM October 18, 2021   
Pretty brick 19th century mid-terrace on a main street in Thetford, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction

This Grade II listed mid-terrace dates back to the early 19th century - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A two-bedroom terrace in the centre of Thetford will go under the hammer later this week - and it could be the perfect renovation project.

The mid-terrace, Grade II listed property is for sale at a guide price of £130,000-£150,000 and is believed to date back to the early 19th century.

It's well-placed in the centre of Thetford and is in need of some restoration.

Modern fitted kitchen in a two-bed mid-terrace in Thetford which is for sale by auction

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Huge open-plan living area with tiled floors and exposed beams in a two-bed terrace for sale in Thetford

The open-plan living area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large open-plan living area in a two bed period terrace in Thetford, Norfolk, which is for sale by auction

The open-plan living area, which has a fireplace and brick heart - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, open-plan living area and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with shower cubicle and a bath, on the first.

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden, which is fully enclosed by a flint wall.

Large double bedroom with sash windows and built-in storage in this period terrace for sale in Thetford

Inside one of the upstairs bedrooms, which is a particularly good size - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Paved courtyard garden at the rear of a Grade II listed terrace for sale in Thetford

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Courtyard garden enclosed by pretty flint wall at a period mid-terrace for sale by auction in Thetford

The courtyard garden is enclosed by a pretty flint wall - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, said: "This property would suit a purchaser looking for a project and could be a great buy-to-let opportunity, with the military airbase close by."

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. Other lots include a converted apartment in Norwich, a former seaside pub and a blast-proof bunker.

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS
White Hart Street, Thetford
Guide price: £130,000-£150,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Thetford News

