Pretty town centre terrace is for sale by auction - and it needs doing up!

Published: 4:30 PM October 18, 2021

This Grade II listed mid-terrace dates back to the early 19th century - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A two-bedroom terrace in the centre of Thetford will go under the hammer later this week - and it could be the perfect renovation project.

The mid-terrace, Grade II listed property is for sale at a guide price of £130,000-£150,000 and is believed to date back to the early 19th century.

It's well-placed in the centre of Thetford and is in need of some restoration.

Inside the fitted kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The open-plan living area - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The open-plan living area, which has a fireplace and brick heart - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, open-plan living area and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with shower cubicle and a bath, on the first.

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden, which is fully enclosed by a flint wall.

Inside one of the upstairs bedrooms, which is a particularly good size - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The courtyard garden is enclosed by a pretty flint wall - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, said: "This property would suit a purchaser looking for a project and could be a great buy-to-let opportunity, with the military airbase close by."

The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. Other lots include a converted apartment in Norwich, a former seaside pub and a blast-proof bunker.

For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.

PROPERTY FACTS

White Hart Street, Thetford

Guide price: £130,000-£150,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.