Pretty town centre terrace is for sale by auction - and it needs doing up!
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A two-bedroom terrace in the centre of Thetford will go under the hammer later this week - and it could be the perfect renovation project.
The mid-terrace, Grade II listed property is for sale at a guide price of £130,000-£150,000 and is believed to date back to the early 19th century.
It's well-placed in the centre of Thetford and is in need of some restoration.
Accommodation includes an entrance hall, open-plan living area and fitted kitchen on the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a family bathroom, complete with shower cubicle and a bath, on the first.
To the rear of the property there is a courtyard garden, which is fully enclosed by a flint wall.
A spokesperson for Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, said: "This property would suit a purchaser looking for a project and could be a great buy-to-let opportunity, with the military airbase close by."
The auction will take place at 11am on Wednesday, October 20. Other lots include a converted apartment in Norwich, a former seaside pub and a blast-proof bunker.
For more information, contact Auction House East Anglia.
PROPERTY FACTS
White Hart Street, Thetford
Guide price: £130,000-£150,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia
