Bargain terrace in the Golden Triangle for sale by auction

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:00 PM September 6, 2021   
Row of Victorian style terraces on Cardiff Road, Norwich, with low maintenance front gardens

This three-bedroom terrace on Cardiff Road in Norwich is for sale by online property auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A three-bedroom terrace in the Golden Triangle will go up for sale by online auction later this week, priced at a guide of £180,000-£200,000.

Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say it is an "excellent proposition" for investment or occupation, sitting between the popular residential areas of Unthank Road and Earlham Road.

It has previously been tenanted but is now vacant and to be sold in good condition with only some minor updating required.

Reception room with Victorian feature fireplace, alcove shelving and wooden floors in a Norwich terrace house

Inside the living room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Living room in a Norwich terraced house with Victorian-style bay fronted window and feature fireplace

The front room has a bay window - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Large reception room with wooden floors, red-painted walls and built-in shelving in a Norwich terrace

Another reception room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the ground floor there is a bay-fronted lounge, dining room and galley style kitchen, with a rear lobby leading to a bathroom.

Upstairs, the landing leads on to two bedrooms. The third bedroom is accessed through the second, and could therefore make an ideal nursery or study or even be converted into an en suite, subject to planning.

You may also want to watch:

To the front of the property there is a small, low maintenance garden. A further enclosed garden, which is not bisected by rights of way, is to the rear. 

Modern grey and white galley style kitchen in a terrace property for sale in Norwich

Inside the modern galley style kitchen - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Reception room with white painted walls, wooden floors and door opening into rear lobby

The dining room - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Courtyard style garden with paving, gravel and high wooden fence at the back of a Norwich terrace house

The rear garden is fully enclosed - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property is fitted with double glazing and has gas central heating.

The live online auction will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at 11am. Contact Auction House East Anglia for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cardiff Road, Norwich
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

