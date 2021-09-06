Bargain terrace in the Golden Triangle for sale by auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A three-bedroom terrace in the Golden Triangle will go up for sale by online auction later this week, priced at a guide of £180,000-£200,000.
Auction House East Anglia, selling the property, say it is an "excellent proposition" for investment or occupation, sitting between the popular residential areas of Unthank Road and Earlham Road.
It has previously been tenanted but is now vacant and to be sold in good condition with only some minor updating required.
On the ground floor there is a bay-fronted lounge, dining room and galley style kitchen, with a rear lobby leading to a bathroom.
Upstairs, the landing leads on to two bedrooms. The third bedroom is accessed through the second, and could therefore make an ideal nursery or study or even be converted into an en suite, subject to planning.
To the front of the property there is a small, low maintenance garden. A further enclosed garden, which is not bisected by rights of way, is to the rear.
The property is fitted with double glazing and has gas central heating.
The live online auction will take place on Wednesday, September 8 at 11am. Contact Auction House East Anglia for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cardiff Road, Norwich
Guide price: £180,000-£200,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia