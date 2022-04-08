Opinion: Tenants need to know who is responsible for the garden

Promotion

As the mercury slowly starts to rise and the first springtime buzz of lawnmowers begins to be heard in gardens across the county, it is timely to see a new study by the Tenancy Deposit Scheme which found that garden maintenance is one of the most common reasons behind deposit disputes between landlords and tenants.

The research – amongst landlords and property agents – showed that there is an overwhelming belief that garden maintenance is something which firmly falls into the tenant’s responsibility. Just 13pc of those questioned thought it was a mutual obligation.

Four out of five landlords state within their tenancy agreements that looking after the garden is the job of the tenant - and yet fewer than half offer any kind of guidance about what this should entail to tenants. So perhaps it’s not surprising that rows about the state of the garden are commonplace.

Given that, according to the survey, 39pc of landlords and agents stated they had experienced damage to their property’s gardens during a tenancy, it is pretty clear that better communication about this issue is the route to avoiding unpleasant, time-consuming and potentially expensive rows about the topic when a tenancy comes to an end.

The causes of that damage are many-faceted but include allowing weeds to grow (responsible for three-quarters of garden maintenance disputes); damage to fencing; overgrown lawns; and bushes not being trimmed back.

This kind of thing isn’t just about how neat and tidy the property looks. Gardens which are left to ruin can cause all sorts of related problems, from encouraging rats and other vermin, undermining patios, disputes with neighbours, and a general degradation of the kerb appeal of the property.

Interestingly, although most landlords and agents do check outside areas before a new tenancy starts, a good proportion do not do so during mid-tenancy property inspections, thus missing an opportunity to nip any problem in the bud, as it were.

Of course, it is important to set out who is responsible for garden maintenance in the tenancy agreement. But bear in mind that many tenants may not have much experience of gardens, and even if they have, may not be as motivated to keep the garden in their rented property as pristine as a homeowner might. So providing some guidance and advice – as well as perhaps some basic garden maintenance tools – could be a better way of avoiding disputes, as well as ensuring that everything in the (rented) garden is green.

Catherine Hunt is lettings property manager at Arnolds Keys, www.arnoldskeys.com