Teeny tiny 'tardis' cottage for sale in superb Broads setting

Published: 12:01 PM July 7, 2021

This idyllic cottage is a lot larger than it looks from the front. It's for sale for £270,000-£280,000. - Credit: Trent Phillips

A charming cottage close to the Norfolk Broads, for sale for £270,000-£280,000, is rather like the Dr Who tardis in that it's much bigger on the inside than it looks.

This idyllic cottage is for sale in Ludham - Credit: Trent Phillips

The cottage in Norwich Road, Ludham, has views overlooking the pretty church opposite.

From the front, it looks a teeny tiny abode but in fact the property extends to the rear. Inside it has a hall, living room, a kitchen and bathroom downstairs with two bedrooms upstairs.

Inside the pretty cottage for sale - Credit: Trent Phillips

Inside the pretty cottage for sale - Credit: Trent Phillips

The pretty cottage for sale - Credit: Trent Phillips

Outside it has a garden and a garage as well as being situated in the historic village of Ludham. This Broads village has facilities including a pub, a good sized village shop, tea-rooms and a gift shop.

Agents Trent Phillips state: "This very special property has been thoughtfully updated and hasn't lost any of its charm. A large fireplace with a wood-burner in the lounge offers a true heart to the property."