Teeny tiny 'tardis' cottage for sale in superb Broads setting

Caroline Culot

Published: 12:01 PM July 7, 2021   
Norfolk Broads cottage in Ludham for sale

This idyllic cottage is a lot larger than it looks from the front. It's for sale for £270,000-£280,000.

A charming cottage close to the Norfolk Broads, for sale for £270,000-£280,000, is rather like the Dr Who tardis in that it's much bigger on the inside than it looks.

Norfolk Broads cottage for sale in Ludham

This idyllic cottage is for sale in Ludham

The cottage in Norwich Road, Ludham, has views overlooking the pretty church opposite. 

From the front, it looks a teeny tiny abode but in fact the property extends to the rear. Inside it has a hall, living room, a kitchen and bathroom downstairs with two bedrooms upstairs.

Norfolk Broads cottage for sale in Ludham

Inside the pretty cottage for sale

Norfolk Broads cottage for sale

Inside the pretty cottage for sale

Norfolk Broads cottage for sale in Ludham

The pretty cottage for sale

Outside it has a garden and a garage as well as being situated in the historic village of Ludham. This Broads village has facilities including a pub, a good sized village shop, tea-rooms and a gift shop.

Agents Trent Phillips state: "This very special property has been thoughtfully updated and hasn't lost any of its charm. A large fireplace with a wood-burner in the lounge offers a true heart to the property."

Norfolk

