News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Teeny-tiny bungalow used as a shelter for soldiers in WW2 is up for rent

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:43 PM September 13, 2022
A teeny tiny bungalow once used as a shelter for soldiers in the Second World War has come up for rent for £800

A teeny tiny bungalow once used as a shelter for soldiers in the Second World War has come up for rent for £800 - Credit: Watsons

A quirky one-bed bungalow once used as a shelter for soldiers during the Second World War has come up for rent in Gresham, near Holt, for £800 per calendar month.

The property is situated on an unadopted road leading to a farm in the heart of the village and dates back to 1900.

Cosy Rayburn in the living room of a one-bed bungalow for rent in Gresham near Holt for £800 pcm

The living space has a Rayburn - Credit: Watsons

Quirky one-bed bungalow with exposed brick up for rent in Gresham near Holt in North Norfolk

The living area of a one-bed bungalow available to rent in Gresham - Credit: Watsons

During the Second World War it was used as a shelter for soldiers and is full of character, featuring exposed beams and brick and flint walls as well as wooden floors and shutters on the outside.

The accommodation is small but practical and includes an entrance hall, fitted kitchen, modern bathroom, sitting/dining room with a Rayburn and a double bedroom.

Double bedroom in a one-bed bungalow for rent in Gresham near Holt for £800 pcm

The double bedroom - Credit: Watsons

Small fitted galley-style kitchen in a one-bed bungalow to rent in Gresham, north Norfolk

The kitchen is small but well-fitted and the landlord is willing to gift some appliances on request - Credit: Watsons

Outside, the property has a delightful garden which is planted with an array of shrubs, flowers and trees, and a small patio.

It is well-screened, providing a good deal of privacy, and has parking for two to three vehicles.

For more information, contact Watsons on 01603 361327.

Modern fitted bathroom in a one-bed bungalow for rent in Gresham near Holt in North Norfolk for £800pcm

The bathroom is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Watsons

Off-road parking area outside of a one-bed bungalow for rent in Gresham near Holt in North Norfolk

The bungalow offers off-road parking for two to three vehicles - Credit: Watsons


Holt News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Cred

Norfolk Live News

Police close roads in Sandringham as thousands head to the estate

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Prince Charles visited Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, July 27 to release Eurasian curlews.

How Charles has been quietly taking over the reins at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Saham Road in Watton

Roadworks leave residents with two mile drive to their homes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon