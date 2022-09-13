Teeny-tiny bungalow used as a shelter for soldiers in WW2 is up for rent

A teeny tiny bungalow once used as a shelter for soldiers in the Second World War has come up for rent for £800 - Credit: Watsons

A quirky one-bed bungalow once used as a shelter for soldiers during the Second World War has come up for rent in Gresham, near Holt, for £800 per calendar month.

The property is situated on an unadopted road leading to a farm in the heart of the village and dates back to 1900.

The living space has a Rayburn - Credit: Watsons

The living area of a one-bed bungalow available to rent in Gresham - Credit: Watsons

During the Second World War it was used as a shelter for soldiers and is full of character, featuring exposed beams and brick and flint walls as well as wooden floors and shutters on the outside.

The accommodation is small but practical and includes an entrance hall, fitted kitchen, modern bathroom, sitting/dining room with a Rayburn and a double bedroom.

The double bedroom - Credit: Watsons

The kitchen is small but well-fitted and the landlord is willing to gift some appliances on request - Credit: Watsons

Outside, the property has a delightful garden which is planted with an array of shrubs, flowers and trees, and a small patio.

It is well-screened, providing a good deal of privacy, and has parking for two to three vehicles.

For more information, contact Watsons on 01603 361327.

The bathroom is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Watsons

The bungalow offers off-road parking for two to three vehicles - Credit: Watsons



