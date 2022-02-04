News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Ruins of romantic lodge could become holiday accommodation

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:28 AM February 4, 2022
Taylor's Lodge currently and an elevation drawing of how it could be restored

Left: Taylor's Lodge as it currently stands in Gunton Park. Right: An elevation drawing showing how the restored cottage could look. - Credit: Daniel Connal Partnership

Norfolk holiday-makers could soon be able to stay in a charming, pre-Victorian lodge on a country estate, if plans to restore it are approved by the local council.

All that remains of Taylor’s Lodge, on the grounds of Gunton Park, is a chimney stack and the remains of some walls, but the landowner - architectural designer Kit Martin CBE - wants to restore the tiny building exactly as it once was.

The ruins of Taylor's Lodge

All that remains of Taylor's Lodge is a chimney stack and some of the brickwork around the perimeter of the tiny cottage. - Credit: Daniel Connal Partnership

The estate’s mansion, Gunton Hall, was almost destroyed in a fire in 1882, and lay derelict until Mr Martin bought it in 1980. 

“Inside parts of the mansion, there were quite large trees growing,” said Mr Martin, who restored the building and converted it into several apartments.

Gunton Hall, near Suffield. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Gunton Hall, near Suffield. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

In the decades since, Mr Martin and several neighbours have been working to restore the surrounding landscape as it was originally envisioned.

“This tiny cottage is in a rather interesting area of the park,” said Mr Martin.

Gunton Park, GuntonKit MartinFor:Edp Copy:EdpArchant © 2007(01603) 772434

Kit Martin CBE - Credit: Colin Finch

“It was created by William Sawrey Gilpin, who was one of our great landscape architects in the 1820s and his idea was that landscapes should be… romantic and picturesque and dotted with lots of little buildings like lodges, which are in themselves picturesque”.

The beautifully restored viewing tower at Gunton Park near North Walsham features in Enticing Paths

The beautifully restored viewing tower at Gunton Park - Credit: Roger Last

Most Read

  1. 1 Five arrested after teenager found stabbed in Norwich
  2. 2 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  3. 3 Man arrested after teenager hit over the head with meat cleaver
  1. 4 Military aircraft spotted in formation over East Anglia
  2. 5 CCTV images released following three thefts from two Tesco stores
  3. 6 Man stabbed victim in arm after 'chilling' social media threats
  4. 7 Fears over UEA's plan to 'demolish' part of Grade II listed brutalist building
  5. 8 Vintage fair with more than 40 stalls and street food heading to estate
  6. 9 Mechanic accused of stealing cars and fraud to stand trial
  7. 10 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits

One of these buildings, Taylor’s Lodge, is thought to have been built at some point between 1825 and 1835, and was lived in by the estate’s head gardener Mr Taylor. Under plans submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), it would be rebuilt using historic materials and reference photographs. 

“What we’d like to do is to actually put various maps and prints and so on, which relate to the story of the landscape… so that inside Taylor’s Lodge, we can have a little history of the place,” said Mr Martin.

His hope is also that, once restored, the one-bedroom cottage could become a small holiday accommodation in the vein of those offered by the Landmark Trust, a national charity which renovates historic buildings and makes them available for self-catering breaks.

An elevation drawing, showing how the lodge could be restored. 

An elevation drawing, showing how the lodge could be restored. - Credit: Daniel Connal Partnership

Mr Martin said the lodge was probably lived in until the late 1960s, but had fallen into its current state of decay by the time he acquired the parkland.

Another, much larger, of the estate’s lodges was restored to become the Gunton Arms pub.

NNDC is due to issue a decision by March 23. 

North Norfolk District Council
North Norfolk News
North Walsham News

Don't Miss

The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Real Magic of Northern Lights - Norwegian fjord with snow and mountains, color reflections on sea wa

Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at St Marys Church in Beachamwell.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon