Farmhouse sells at auction after 60 bids - but how much did it go for?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:36 PM October 14, 2021   
Pretty brick-built farmhouse set behind a brick and flint wall for sale by auction in Upper Stoke Holy Cross, Norfolk

This picture-perfect farmhouse is for sale at auction in Upper Stoke Holy Cross - Credit: Brown & Co

A 17th century farmhouse in Upper Stoke Holy Cross, near Norwich – said to look like the house in the festive film 'The Holiday' – sold today at an online auction.

Tagus Farm, situated in more than 11.5 acres, went under the virtual auction hammer today with Brown&Co and sold for £842,000 - almost £100,000 above its guide price of £725,000-£750,000.

It took just over 14 minutes for the property exceed its reserve, with bids sending the price rocketing in the last few minutes of the auction, which was held online.

Brick and flint farmhouse with driveway and outbuildings in Upper Stoke Holy Cross, which is for sale by auction

Tagus Farm comes with a number of outbuildings and great potential - Credit: Brown & Co

The property, which includes a number of outbuildings, as well as a garden room/summer house, paddocks and grazing land, had not come up for sale for many years and has now been sold to a local family.

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer at Brown & Co, said: “We are delighted with the results of our online sale. This is a wonderful property with so much potential in a lovely location overlooking a valley with stunning views and we have loved showing it to potential purchasers.

Aerial view of farmhouse surrounded by 11.5 acres of Norfolk countryside in Upper Stoke Holy Cross

Tagus Farm, Upper Stoke Holy Cross, is set in around 11.5 acres - Credit: Brown & Co

You may also want to watch:

“The current owners are sad to be saying goodbye but thrilled that it has been sold to a family. It also confirms our view that auctions work really well in a strong market creating competition to enable us at Brown&Co in a transparent way to get the best result for our clients.”

The next large online auction with Brown&Co is in December.

For more information contact Peter Hornor on 01603 629871.

