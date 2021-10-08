News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City estate agent to run half marathon for children's hospital charity

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:37 AM October 8, 2021   
Stuart Baird, estate agent, with two young children after Royal Parks Half Marathon in 2019

Stuart Baird, pictured with Felicity and Florence after a previous Royal Parks Half Marathon, in 2019. - Credit: Jack Hubbard/Gilson Bailey

A Norwich estate agent is taking part in a charity run this weekend to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity.

Stuart Baird, director at Gilson Bailey in Norwich, is taking part in the Royal Parks Half Marathon in London on Sunday, October 10.

Mr Baird has already surpassed his goal of raising £2,500 but hopes to raise even more for the charity, which he says help fund a "magnificent" place for children needing life-saving care and treatment.

Donations help to fund advanced medical equipment, child and family support services, pioneering research and rebuilding and refurbishment of the hospital.

"Great Ormond Street Hospital has performed life-saving open heart surgery on two little girls who are very close to my family," Mr Baird explains.

Felicity, 10, and Florence, 2, both received open heart surgery when they were babies.

"The hospital's support to the girls was fantastic," he says. "They had one-to-one care within the ICU department and were even able to have 'animal therapy', with visits from various breeds of dogs. 

"Their parents were able to stay close by and received accommodation for the duration of their daughters' recovery."

To find out more and make a donation, visit the Just Giving page.

