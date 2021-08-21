Renovated mill in east Norfolk up for sale for £700k

Published: 6:30 AM August 21, 2021

This 19th century stone mill in Shouldham Thorpe, with four bedrooms and two reception rooms, is on sale for £700,000

Fodderston Mill was built in the early 1800s, originally intended to be used as a stone mill.

It was converted in 1895 to a home and has been lovingly restored. The property is accessed by wrought iron gates and a brick weave drive.

The stained glass front door opens to the entrance hall, fitted with pine units and tiled flooring.

Leading into the kitchen, which has a range cooker, a wood burner in brick fireplace, exposed beams, and French doors that lead to the garden. There is also a utility room that can hold white goods, with a door leading to the garage.

The sitting room is the only room on the ground floor inside the mill itself, the room is round, with exposed brickwork walls, an impressive fireplace, and Parquet flooring.

The ground floor also has two large office spaces next to the double garage, with a small kitchenette and French doors leading to the garden.

The first floor includes the smaller two of the four bedrooms, as well as the round room, the family bathroom, and the balcony. The bathroom has a rainfall shower, a bath, and a heated towel rail.

The round room contains a fitted bookcase with a ladder, a balcony, as well as a metal spiral staircase that leads up the mill.

The second and third floors of the mill are both mainly bedrooms. The second-floor bedroom has two curved walls and an en-suite with a shower and heated towel rail.

The third-floor bedroom is the largest in the property, and is the only round bedroom. It sits at the top of the stairs.

The walled garden is to the side of the property, including a formal lawn with mature trees and shrubs for privacy. The folly sits in the garden, with one large room and french doors.

Some land sits to the other side of the property and is open for negotiation.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe

Guide Price: £700,000

William H Brown, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

