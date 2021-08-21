News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Renovated mill in east Norfolk up for sale for £700k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:30 AM August 21, 2021   
Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The view of the stone mill conversion from the garden - Credit: William H Brown

This 19th century stone mill in Shouldham Thorpe,  with four bedrooms and two reception rooms, is on sale for £700,000

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The front of the mill and barn conversion - Credit: William H Brown

Fodderston Mill was built in the early 1800s, originally intended to be used as a stone mill.

It was converted in 1895 to a home and has been lovingly restored. The property is accessed by wrought iron gates and a brick weave drive.

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The sky light on top of the mill - Credit: William H Brown

The stained glass front door opens to the entrance hall, fitted with pine units and tiled flooring. 

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The kitchen, which has a range cooker, a wood burner in brick fireplace, and exposed beams - Credit: William H Brown

Leading into the kitchen, which has a range cooker, a wood burner in brick fireplace, exposed beams, and French doors that lead to the garden. There is also a utility room that can hold white goods, with a door leading to the garage.

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The sitting room on the ground floor of the mill - Credit: William H Brown

The sitting room is the only room on the ground floor inside the mill itself, the room is round, with exposed brickwork walls, an impressive fireplace, and Parquet flooring. 

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The study - Credit: William H Brown

The ground floor also has two large office spaces next to the double garage, with a small kitchenette and French doors leading to the garden.

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

The first floor includes the smaller two of the four bedrooms, as well as the round room, the family bathroom, and the balcony. The bathroom has a rainfall shower, a bath, and a heated towel rail. 

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The round room on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

The round room contains a fitted bookcase with a ladder, a balcony, as well as a metal spiral staircase that leads up the mill.  

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

Bedroom four on the first floor - Credit: William H Brown

The second and third floors of the mill are both mainly bedrooms. The second-floor bedroom has two curved walls and an en-suite with a shower and heated towel rail. 

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

Bedroom one on the second floor of the mill - Credit: William H Brown

The third-floor bedroom is the largest in the property, and is the only round bedroom. It sits at the top of the stairs.  

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The folly sits within the walled garden - Credit: William H Brown

The walled garden is to the side of the property, including a formal lawn with mature trees and shrubs for privacy. The folly sits in the garden, with one large room and french doors.

Stone Mill, King's Lynn

The land beside the property is up for negotiation - Credit: William H Brown

 

Some land sits to the other side of the property and is open for negotiation.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Road, Shouldham Thorpe 

Guide Price: £700,000

William H Brown, 01603 221797, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

