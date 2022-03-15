'Once in a lifetime' chance to buy historic home on royal estate
- Credit: Sowerbys
A unique three-bedroom home has come up for sale on the royal Sandringham Estate for almost £1.2m – and it even comes with its own two-storey turret.
Selling agents Sowerbys says that Station House, Wolferton, is a "once in a lifetime opportunity to occupy an individual and historic home in a prestigious location".
The property, which is Grade II listed, is for sale at a guide price of £1,195,000.
It's one of four private properties converted out of the former Wolferton station complex which, up until the late 1960s, was regularly used by the royal family when they travelled to Sandringham.
As a result, it's packed with beautiful period details and represents a bygone era – even the brick pillar and lantern out the front dates back to the late 19th century and is in the shape of a crown, while the covered entrance porch retains its original tiling.
Inside, the reception hall is grand yet welcoming, with beautiful tiled flooring and a large turning staircase rising to the first floor.
The ground floor is home to two formal reception rooms. The dining room has a high ceiling and large picture windows, overlooking the grounds, while the sitting room occupies its own turret with a seating area inside.
The ground floor also has a snug overlooking the rear garden and a large kitchen which is set around a traditional, oil-fed Aga. It features a good range of fitted wall and base units, a high vaulted ceiling and a separate utility space.
Further living space is also provided by a light and airy garden room. It has windows to three sides, a large roof lantern and two sets of French doors which open out on to a terrace.
The three bedrooms are all located upstairs and offer uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside. The master suite is generously proportioned with an attractive feature fireplace, large windows with views towards the church and a sitting area within the turret space. It also has an en suite bathroom with a freestanding roll-top bath, as well as a separate shower cubicle and a dressing room.
Two further bedrooms are served by a separate family bathroom.
Outside, the grounds are entered through a cast iron gate set between impressive brick pillars and lead to a large gravelled driveway offering ample parking for several vehicles, as well as an attached garage.
The garden is enclosed on all sides and includes a terrace and seating area to the rear of the property, as well as sprawling lawns and mature plants and trees.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rectory Road, Wolferton
Guide price: £1,195,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666
www.sowerbys.com
