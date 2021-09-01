News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this Norwich townhouse for sale for more than half a million

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM September 1, 2021    Updated: 4:08 PM September 1, 2021
Row of pastel coloured modern terraces in St Miles Alley, Norwich, with wet cobblestones out front and leafy trees opposite

This three-bed townhouse in St Miles Alley, near Colgate, is for sale at a guide price of £525,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A modern townhouse close to Norwich city centre has come up for sale for more than half a million pounds.

The three-bedroom townhouse on St Miles Alley, near the historic area of Colegate, was originally built by Hopkins Homes. The owner has since redesigned and reconfigured the property, creating luxury open-plan living spaces, and it is now for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £525,000.

Sleek and modern living room with huge grey sofa, modern white coffee table and flat screen TV on old leather trunk

The current owner has reconfigured the inside to create an open-plan living space on the ground floor - Credit: Pymm & Co

Modern white Shaker-style kitchen with huge central island with inset hob, eye-level electric oven and white Butler sink

Inside the modern kitchen, which features handmade hard wood cabinets - Credit: Pymm & Co

Its ground-floor accommodation is centred on an open-plan family space, which includes a good-sized living area fitted with underfloor heating.

The kitchen is handmade from hard wood and boasts a good-sized central island as well as built-in white goods and an electric double oven. 

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has a Juliet balcony overlooking the nearby church as well as a substantial en suite bathroom featuring a freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower. 

You may also want to watch:

The bathroom can be accessed from both the bedroom and dressing room, although it could also be converted into a fourth bedroom or even a study if required. 

Huge bedroom with double bed, antique lounge sofa, a sash window and doors leading to Juliet balcony

Inside the master bedroom which has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Courtyard garden with brick-weave paving at the rear of a pastel-yellow painted townhouse

Outside the property has a low-maintenance courtyard garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, each with en suites.

Most Read

  1. 1 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
  2. 2 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
  3. 3 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
  1. 4 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
  2. 5 WINDOW WATCH: One more City transfer twist
  3. 6 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
  4. 7 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
  5. 8 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
  6. 9 'Hidden gem' hotel reopens restaurant after three years being shut
  7. 10 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs

Outside, there is a courtyard-style garden with seating area at the rear and a single off-road parking space, which is unusual for a property so close to the city centre.

Amenities, including shops and leisure facilities, are nearby, as well as good transport links, leafy river walks and a range of cafes and restaurants.

Contact Pymm & Co for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Miles Alley, Norwich
Guide price: £525,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous. Strictly for editorial us

Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor

Sarah Hussain

person
The planning inspector has agreed gypsys at Black Gate Farm in Cobholm will have to move

Planning and Development

Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon