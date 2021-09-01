See inside this Norwich townhouse for sale for more than half a million

Published: 4:00 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 4:08 PM September 1, 2021

This three-bed townhouse in St Miles Alley, near Colgate, is for sale at a guide price of £525,000 - Credit: Pymm & Co

A modern townhouse close to Norwich city centre has come up for sale for more than half a million pounds.

The three-bedroom townhouse on St Miles Alley, near the historic area of Colegate, was originally built by Hopkins Homes. The owner has since redesigned and reconfigured the property, creating luxury open-plan living spaces, and it is now for sale with Pymm & Co at a guide price of £525,000.

The current owner has reconfigured the inside to create an open-plan living space on the ground floor - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside the modern kitchen, which features handmade hard wood cabinets - Credit: Pymm & Co

Its ground-floor accommodation is centred on an open-plan family space, which includes a good-sized living area fitted with underfloor heating.

The kitchen is handmade from hard wood and boasts a good-sized central island as well as built-in white goods and an electric double oven.

The master bedroom is located on the first floor and has a Juliet balcony overlooking the nearby church as well as a substantial en suite bathroom featuring a freestanding bath and separate walk-in shower.

The bathroom can be accessed from both the bedroom and dressing room, although it could also be converted into a fourth bedroom or even a study if required.

Inside the master bedroom which has an en suite bathroom and a dressing room - Credit: Pymm & Co

Outside the property has a low-maintenance courtyard garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, each with en suites.

Outside, there is a courtyard-style garden with seating area at the rear and a single off-road parking space, which is unusual for a property so close to the city centre.

Amenities, including shops and leisure facilities, are nearby, as well as good transport links, leafy river walks and a range of cafes and restaurants.

Contact Pymm & Co for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Miles Alley, Norwich

Guide price: £525,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 305805, www.pymmand.co.uk

