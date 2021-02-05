'Rare' apartment in converted parish hall in Norwich is for sale

Published: 5:00 PM February 5, 2021

Pymm & Co say that this one-bedroom apartment at St Matthew's Place in Norwich would be ideal for first-time buyers

A one-bedroom apartment situated in a historic area of Norwich has come up for sale - and at a guide price of £190,000, selling agents Pymm & Co say it's perfect for first-time buyers.

The property is situated in St Matthew's Place, a unique development of 14 one and two-bedroom apartments near the River Wensum in Norwich.

The building was originally a parish hall, constructed in 1891, but has been sympathetically converted to retain many of its Victorian-era design features, including detailed stonework and stained glass.

It's also just a stone's throw from some of the city's most historic beauty spots, including Norwich Cathedral, and is within walking distance of the railway station.

The apartment features an open-plan living area with a fitted kitchen

The apartment, which the selling agents describe as a "really rare opportunity", includes an entrance hall, shower room and bedroom, featuring an original brick archway, as well as an open-plan living area with a fitted kitchen and built-in appliances.

The apartment features one double bedroom, shower room and open-plan living area

Outside there is a secure allocated parking space and a bike shed.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Matthew's Place, Norwich

Guide price: £190,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

The apartment contains a modern fitted kitchen with built-in appliances




