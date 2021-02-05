News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Rare' apartment in converted parish hall in Norwich is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:00 PM February 5, 2021   
Modern open-plan living area with two sky lights and a stone archway

Pymm & Co say that this one-bedroom apartment at St Matthew's Place in Norwich would be ideal for first-time buyers

A one-bedroom apartment situated in a historic area of Norwich has come up for sale - and at a guide price of £190,000, selling agents Pymm & Co say it's perfect for first-time buyers.

The property is situated in St Matthew's Place, a unique development of 14 one and two-bedroom apartments near the River Wensum in Norwich.

Exterior shot of a wrought iron gate reading 'St Matthew's Place' with a brick and stone building behind it

Pymm & Co say that this one-bedroom apartment at St Matthew's Place in Norwich would be ideal for first-time buyers - Credit: Pymm & Co

The building was originally a parish hall, constructed in 1891, but has been sympathetically converted to retain many of its Victorian-era design features, including detailed stonework and stained glass.

It's also just a stone's throw from some of the city's most historic beauty spots, including Norwich Cathedral, and is within walking distance of the railway station.

Open-plan living area featuring historic stone archway leading through to a modern white fitted kitchen

The apartment features an open-plan living area with a fitted kitchen

The apartment, which the selling agents describe as a "really rare opportunity", includes an entrance hall, shower room and bedroom, featuring an original brick archway, as well as an open-plan living area with a fitted kitchen and built-in appliances.

Double bedroom painted white with a double bed in the centre under a skylight and a historic stone archway

The apartment features one double bedroom, shower room and open-plan living area

Outside there is a secure allocated parking space and a bike shed.

For more information, contact Pymm & Co.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Matthew's Place, Norwich
Guide price: £190,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

Modern kitchen with base and wall units featuring an electric oven and hob with a sink and drainer

The apartment contains a modern fitted kitchen with built-in appliances


