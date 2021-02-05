'Rare' apartment in converted parish hall in Norwich is for sale
A one-bedroom apartment situated in a historic area of Norwich has come up for sale - and at a guide price of £190,000, selling agents Pymm & Co say it's perfect for first-time buyers.
The property is situated in St Matthew's Place, a unique development of 14 one and two-bedroom apartments near the River Wensum in Norwich.
The building was originally a parish hall, constructed in 1891, but has been sympathetically converted to retain many of its Victorian-era design features, including detailed stonework and stained glass.
It's also just a stone's throw from some of the city's most historic beauty spots, including Norwich Cathedral, and is within walking distance of the railway station.
The apartment, which the selling agents describe as a "really rare opportunity", includes an entrance hall, shower room and bedroom, featuring an original brick archway, as well as an open-plan living area with a fitted kitchen and built-in appliances.
Outside there is a secure allocated parking space and a bike shed.
For more information, contact Pymm & Co.
