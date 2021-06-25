See inside this 'exquisite' apartment for sale with views of Norwich Castle
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A stylish two-bedroom apartment with views of Norwich Castle has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.
Minors & Brady, which is selling the home, describe it as an "exquisite city centre apartment", offering city views, contemporary living spaces and secure undercover parking.
The apartment is located at St Martin at Bale Court on Cattle Market Street, which is opposite the grounds of Norwich Castle and within easy walking distance of main amenities.
It is entered by its own private door at the front before leading upstairs to the main living spaces, which include a lounge with sash windows and a fitted book case as well as a contemporary and good-sized kitchen/diner.
This has all the mod-cons you'd expect, including fitted base and wall units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar, plus built-in appliances such as a hob, electric oven, washing machine, fridge and freezer.
The master bedroom is located on the second floor of the apartment and is a large double room with a sash window overlooking Norwich Castle. It also includes access to an en suite with a panelled bath and separate shower.
Bedroom two also has an en suite shower room and enjoys city views to the rear.
Outside, there is resident's parking for one vehicle and a locked storage unit.
The property is sold leasehold, with 107 years left on the lease. Ground rent and maintenance fees are paid annually.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Martin at Bale Court, Norwich
Guide price: £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
