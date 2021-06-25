News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this 'exquisite' apartment for sale with views of Norwich Castle

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:29 AM June 25, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM June 25, 2021
Modern living room with green velvet sofas, wall full of books and two light-filled sash windows

The lounge has two sash windows and a feature wall fitted with bookshelves - Credit: Minors & Brady

A stylish two-bedroom apartment with views of Norwich Castle has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.

Minors & Brady, which is selling the home, describe it as an "exquisite city centre apartment", offering city views, contemporary living spaces and secure undercover parking.

The apartment is located at St Martin at Bale Court on Cattle Market Street, which is opposite the grounds of Norwich Castle and within easy walking distance of main amenities.

Exterior of brick-built apartment building on Cattle Market Street, Norwich, with undercover parking area

The two-bedroom apartment is located at St Martin at Bale Court, Cattle Market Street in Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

Corner of an open-plan kitchen with dining table to seat six against exposed brick wall painted white

The dining area is located in the open-plan kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern white galley-style kitchen with chalkboard wall, breakfast island and white cabinets

The kitchen is a good size with quartz worktops - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bright light-filled kitchen with dining table and six chairs, breakfast bar with stools

The kitchen is open-plan with a dining space and stylish breakfast bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

It is entered by its own private door at the front before leading upstairs to the main living spaces, which include a lounge with sash windows and a fitted book case as well as a contemporary and good-sized kitchen/diner.

This has all the mod-cons you'd expect, including fitted base and wall units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar, plus built-in appliances such as a hob, electric oven, washing machine, fridge and freezer.

You may also want to watch:

The master bedroom is located on the second floor of the apartment and is a large double room with a sash window overlooking Norwich Castle. It also includes access to an en suite with a panelled bath and separate shower.

Large master bedroom with chandelier, double bed and door open into en suite

Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and have en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

Double bedroom with metal bed frame and two windows overlooking Norwich city

The second bedroom which enjoys views over the city - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large tiled shower room with curved shower cubicle, white toilet and sink

The en suite shower room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large double bedroom with door opening into landing and another door leading into en suite shower room

The second bedroom is also large with an en suite shower room - Credit: Minors & Brady

View through a window towards Norwich Castle sat behind trees and large brick and flint wall

The master bedroom has views towards Norwich Castle - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bedroom two also has an en suite shower room and enjoys city views to the rear.

Outside, there is resident's parking for one vehicle and a locked storage unit. 

The property is sold leasehold, with 107 years left on the lease. Ground rent and maintenance fees are paid annually.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Martin at Bale Court, Norwich
Guide price: £270,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norfolk
Norwich News

