See inside this 'exquisite' apartment for sale with views of Norwich Castle

Published: 11:29 AM June 25, 2021 Updated: 12:14 PM June 25, 2021

The lounge has two sash windows and a feature wall fitted with bookshelves - Credit: Minors & Brady

A stylish two-bedroom apartment with views of Norwich Castle has come up for sale at a guide price of £270,000.

Minors & Brady, which is selling the home, describe it as an "exquisite city centre apartment", offering city views, contemporary living spaces and secure undercover parking.

The apartment is located at St Martin at Bale Court on Cattle Market Street, which is opposite the grounds of Norwich Castle and within easy walking distance of main amenities.

The two-bedroom apartment is located at St Martin at Bale Court, Cattle Market Street in Norwich - Credit: Minors & Brady

The dining area is located in the open-plan kitchen - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is a good size with quartz worktops - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is open-plan with a dining space and stylish breakfast bar - Credit: Minors & Brady

It is entered by its own private door at the front before leading upstairs to the main living spaces, which include a lounge with sash windows and a fitted book case as well as a contemporary and good-sized kitchen/diner.

This has all the mod-cons you'd expect, including fitted base and wall units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar, plus built-in appliances such as a hob, electric oven, washing machine, fridge and freezer.

The master bedroom is located on the second floor of the apartment and is a large double room with a sash window overlooking Norwich Castle. It also includes access to an en suite with a panelled bath and separate shower.

Both bedrooms are located on the second floor and have en suites - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom which enjoys views over the city - Credit: Minors & Brady

The en suite shower room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The second bedroom is also large with an en suite shower room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The master bedroom has views towards Norwich Castle - Credit: Minors & Brady

Bedroom two also has an en suite shower room and enjoys city views to the rear.



Outside, there is resident's parking for one vehicle and a locked storage unit.

The property is sold leasehold, with 107 years left on the lease. Ground rent and maintenance fees are paid annually.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Martin at Bale Court, Norwich

Guide price: £270,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950174, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

