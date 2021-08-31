New homes in Bungay 'expected to be ready' in summer 2022

Published: 4:00 PM August 31, 2021

William H Brown has been appointed selling agent for St John's Park, the new development of 150 houses and bungalows in Bungay, Suffolk.



St John’s Park will be built by Cripps Developments and is due to launch in autumn this year, with the first completions expected in summer 2022.

The development occupies an elevated position next to the leisure centre in Bungay and is one of the largest new homes developments in the area.



Andrew Stone, senior land and new homes director at William H Brown, said: “We’re thrilled to have been appointed as selling agent for St John’s Park and look forward to working closely with the team at Cripps Developments to bring to market this new and exciting range of homes for local residents.

"Bungay is a hugely popular town in Suffolk, and with a great range of homes to be built, we expect to see a lot of interest from buyers from the local area and from further afield.”

Daniel Cripps, managing director of Cripps Developments Ltd, added: “We are very excited to announce that St John’s Park will be launching later this year with William H Brown.

"The development will be our largest scheme to date, so is hugely important for us as a local developer to deliver much needed housing and investment into the local community. We expect the first homes to be ready for occupation in summer 2022.



“We have a great history with Andrew and the team at William H Brown, as they have sold numerous developments for us over the years, and with their local office, they are perfectly placed to support the scheme.”

