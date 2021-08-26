News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM August 26, 2021   
Huge 1950s brick-built property with semi-circular bay window in the middle of a large plot with houses behind it

The property dates back to the 1950s and is for sale by online auction - Credit: Brown & Co

A palatial home dating back to the 1950s with an outstanding plot of land is for sale at online auction for £750,000-£795,000.

The detached house, situated in a partly walled garden on St Faiths Road in Old Catton, near Norwich, is coming under the virtual hammer with Brown & Co on September 28.

Huge entrance hall with wood floor, sweeping staircase and open door to blue tiled bathroom

The large entrance hall at this property on St Faiths Road, Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

The house has five bedrooms, a large hall, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room and study, as well as a dining room, living room and further room for improvement.

Outside are ample grounds with a terrace and outbuildings.

Huge kitchen/breakfast room with American-style fridge freezer, breakfast bar and fitted cabinets with internal timber doors

Inside the kitchen/breakfast room, which has been renovated - Credit: Brown & Co

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer at Brown & Co, said: “The grounds are a major feature of the property; the garden has a number of specimen trees and will be of great interest to a wide variety of buyers.

“Improvement works have been carried out over the years but there is potential to continue the work and perhaps incorporate some of the ground floor rooms into the main house.”

Huge 1950s period house in the centre of a large plot surrounded by mature gardens and trees

The grounds are a major feature of the property - Credit: Brown & Co

Bidding starts for the auction on September 28 and is scheduled to end on September 29.

For more information contact Peter Hornor or Trevor Blythe at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
St Faiths Road, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000-£795,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

