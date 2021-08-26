1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
- Credit: Brown & Co
A palatial home dating back to the 1950s with an outstanding plot of land is for sale at online auction for £750,000-£795,000.
The detached house, situated in a partly walled garden on St Faiths Road in Old Catton, near Norwich, is coming under the virtual hammer with Brown & Co on September 28.
The house has five bedrooms, a large hall, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room and study, as well as a dining room, living room and further room for improvement.
Outside are ample grounds with a terrace and outbuildings.
Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor and auctioneer at Brown & Co, said: “The grounds are a major feature of the property; the garden has a number of specimen trees and will be of great interest to a wide variety of buyers.
“Improvement works have been carried out over the years but there is potential to continue the work and perhaps incorporate some of the ground floor rooms into the main house.”
Bidding starts for the auction on September 28 and is scheduled to end on September 29.
For more information contact Peter Hornor or Trevor Blythe at Brown & Co on 01603 629871.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Faiths Road, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000-£795,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com
