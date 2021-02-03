'Immaculate' equestrian property in Norfolk Broads village goes up for sale
A four-bedroom home with equestrian land and purpose-built stables has come up for sale in Catfield in the Norfolk Broads.
The property is listed with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £650,000 and comprises 2.88 acres of land, which the current owners have set up to include a purpose-built dog pen, grazing paddocks and stable block as well as a foaling box and menage - all of which is set behind secure electric fencing and away from the road.
But selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property could also be well-suited to a number of other uses, with the potential to convert the land into a large garden or use the stables as workshops.
The main property is described as an "immaculate family home" and offers plenty of versatile and spacious living accommodation arranged over two floors.
The ground floor includes a lounge, offering stunning field views, as well as a dining room, kitchen and cloakroom. There is also a utility area and access to the adjoining garage.
Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom. The galleried landing is also noteworthy, featuring a tall window set into the front of the property, offering lovely light-filled views over the neighbouring fields.
For more information, contact Minors & Brady.
