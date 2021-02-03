'Immaculate' equestrian property in Norfolk Broads village goes up for sale

Published: 10:30 AM February 3, 2021

A four-bedroom home with equestrian land and purpose-built stables has come up for sale in Catfield in the Norfolk Broads.

The 2.88 acres has been arranged as paddocks, stabling and a menage - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property is listed with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £650,000 and comprises 2.88 acres of land, which the current owners have set up to include a purpose-built dog pen, grazing paddocks and stable block as well as a foaling box and menage - all of which is set behind secure electric fencing and away from the road.

Springfields, which has 2.88 acres of land to include paddocks, stabling and a menage, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

But selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property could also be well-suited to a number of other uses, with the potential to convert the land into a large garden or use the stables as workshops.

The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of Shaker-style base and wall units and a tiled floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The main property is described as an "immaculate family home" and offers plenty of versatile and spacious living accommodation arranged over two floors.

Springfields offers plenty of flexible living space with a large living room and adjoining dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor includes a lounge, offering stunning field views, as well as a dining room, kitchen and cloakroom. There is also a utility area and access to the adjoining garage.

The well-maintained property includes four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom. The galleried landing is also noteworthy, featuring a tall window set into the front of the property, offering lovely light-filled views over the neighbouring fields.

The owners have currently set up the property to include larger than average stabling, as well as a foal box, menage and grazing paddocks - Credit: Minors & Brady

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS

Laurels Road, Catfield

OIEO £650,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk