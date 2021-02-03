News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Immaculate' equestrian property in Norfolk Broads village goes up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 10:30 AM February 3, 2021   
Aerial view of a large four bedroom home with paddocks behind it surrounded by neighbouring fields

Springfields in Catfield is set in 2.88 acres - Credit: Minors & Brady

A four-bedroom home with equestrian land and purpose-built stables has come up for sale in Catfield in the Norfolk Broads.

Aerial view of an equestrian site with large paddocks and a menage surrounded by open Norfolk farmland

The 2.88 acres has been arranged as paddocks, stabling and a menage - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property is listed with Minors & Brady for offers in excess of £650,000 and comprises 2.88 acres of land, which the current owners have set up to include a purpose-built dog pen, grazing paddocks and stable block as well as a foaling box and menage - all of which is set behind secure electric fencing and away from the road.

Drone image of paddocks and fields surrounding a large family home

Springfields, which has 2.88 acres of land to include paddocks, stabling and a menage, is on the market for offers in excess of £650,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

But selling agents Minors & Brady say that the property could also be well-suited to a number of other uses, with the potential to convert the land into a large garden or use the stables as workshops.

Kitchen with cream-coloured wall and base units, an eye-level oven and a sink in front of the window overlooking fields beyond

The kitchen is well-fitted with a good range of Shaker-style base and wall units and a tiled floor - Credit: Minors & Brady

The main property is described as an "immaculate family home" and offers plenty of versatile and spacious living accommodation arranged over two floors.

Photograph of a large living room with a large window featuring a TV, coffee table and sofas with an adjoining dining room with a table and chairs set around

Springfields offers plenty of flexible living space with a large living room and adjoining dining area - Credit: Minors & Brady

The ground floor includes a lounge, offering stunning field views, as well as a dining room, kitchen and cloakroom. There is also a utility area and access to the adjoining garage.

Photograph of a bedroom with a double bed against one wall, two windows, a television and a desk with chair

The well-maintained property includes four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

You may also want to watch:

Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a well-equipped family bathroom. The galleried landing is also noteworthy, featuring a tall window set into the front of the property, offering lovely light-filled views over the neighbouring fields.

Stable block with three stable doors next to a paddock and menage in the sunshine

The owners have currently set up the property to include larger than average stabling, as well as a foal box, menage and grazing paddocks - Credit: Minors & Brady

For more information, contact Minors & Brady.

PROPERTY FACTS
Laurels Road, Catfield
OIEO £650,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Photograph of a horse staring at the camera stood in a large grassy grazing paddock

Springfields is perfect for equestrian use and includes a number of grazing paddocks - Credit: Minors & Brady

