Considering tax when gifting this Christmas

Promotion

It's the season of giving - but it's important to be aware of how gifting can be impacted by Inheritance Tax

Christmas shopping usually means a visit to the high street or browsing online retailers, but the season of giving can be a good time to make sure you’re maximising your opportunities for Inheritance Tax reliefs, whether to family, friends, or charity - while spreading some seasonal cheer!

While larger gifts may be taken into account for Inheritance Tax purposes, you can make certain gifts without Inheritance Tax being applicable, as long as some simple rules are followed.

Broadly, the gifts that you can make come under two headings. There are gifts which attract an automatic allowance from Inheritance Tax and there are gifts where the allowance must be claimed if you die within seven years.

The season of giving can be a good time to make sure you're maximising your opportunities for Inheritance Tax reliefs

Gifts which attract an automatic allowance include gifts to charities or political parties and limited gifts given on marriage or civil ceremony. There is also an allowance for small gifts up to £250 per person and an annual exemption for gifts up to £3000.

Gifts can include money, household and personal goods, property, land, and stocks and shares.

If you’re looking to give to charity this Christmas, it’s worth knowing that gifts to charities and political parties will not count towards the total taxable value of your estate.

There is also an allowance for small gifts up to £250 per person and an annual exemption for gifts up to £3000

You may know someone getting married or entering into a civil ceremony this Christmas and you can give a cash gift on these occasions which is Inheritance Tax free. The limit each tax year is £5000 for a child, £2500 for a grandchild, or £1000 for those outside immediate family, whether a friend, niece, or cousin.

The small gift allowance means that you can give a gift of money up to a value of £250 to multiple recipients each tax year without it being considered for Inheritance Tax when you die.

It is however important to be aware that if any one recipient receives more than £250, then the whole small gift exemption in relation to that recipient is lost for the year, not just the excess. It is also useful to know that if you sell something to someone for less than it is worth, then this may count as a ‘gift’ for these purposes.

It's worth knowing that gifts to charities and political parties will not count towards the total taxable value of your estate

The annual exemption of £3000 can be used to make gifts to one or more people Inheritance Tax free. There’s an added benefit that if the allowance isn’t fully used in any year, any remaining allowance can be carried forward one year. It cannot however be combined with the small gift exemption for any one individual.

Gifts whereby the Inheritance Tax free allowance must be claimed upon your death include an Inheritance Tax relief applicable to gifts out of your surplus income.

So you may make a regular gift of money at Christmas (or in fact make other regular payments such as a monthly contribution to a grandchild’s savings account or payment of school fees) and this may be Inheritance Tax free if the gift is part of a regular pattern of giving and if you can demonstrate that you maintained your normal standard of living after making the gift and paying for your other usual expenditure. You should keep a good record of your income and expenditure in order for this relief to be claimed successfully by your executors after your death.

Aside from the above, most other gifts of value made this Christmas may be considered for Inheritance Tax purposes if you die within seven years of making the gifts – these gifts are known as ‘Potentially Exempt Transfers’. If you survive for seven years the value of the gifts given will generally be discounted.

If you are considering making larger value gifts this Christmas and need some advice, or would like to discuss anything in this article, please contact our Wills, Tax & Probate team on 01603 677077.