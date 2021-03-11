Conveyancing: all you need to know about buying your first home

Promotion

Published: 5:04 PM March 11, 2021

Buying a home for the first-time can be daunting but it doesn't need to be - especially if you know what to expect from the conveyancing process - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Buying your first home can be a daunting prospect, but with the support of your conveyancer it doesn’t need to be. Here Amy Ready from Spire Solicitors explains what each step of the process means.

CONVEYANCINGThis is the name for the legal process involved in transferring the ownership of a property from one person to another.

CONTRACT

The contract or agreement gives full particulars of the transaction, such as the property address, title number, sellers and buyers names and price, while detailing the terms and conditions of the purchase.

TRANSFER DEED

This is a legal document which, when signed and dated, transfers the property from the seller to the buyer. You usually sign this at the same time as your contract document and it will be registered with HM Land Registry to record the change of ownership, after completion.

It's important to know the difference between leasehold and freehold properties - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LEASEHOLD AND FREEHOLD

A freehold property means you own the property and land outright while a leasehold property means you only own the property for a fixed number of years. If you buy a leasehold property you will have to pay regular ground rent and service charges to your freeholder.

SEARCHES

As part of the legal process, your conveyancer will carry out searches on the property you are purchasing, which should highlight any potential issues. This can include a local authority search, drainage search and environmental search.

SURVEYS

This is to highlight any potential problem areas to do with the building itself, so you know what to expect when you own the property. Although your mortgage provider will carry out a basic valuation, this is very different to a survey and you should consider this carefully.

Surveys are an important part of the process and flag up any potential problems with the property you want to buy - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

MORTGAGE OFFERS

When you arrange a mortgage with your broker/financial advisor, the bank or building society will produce a formal mortgage offer which is sent to you and your conveyancer. This will detail the terms and conditions of the proposed mortgage and needs to be checked thoroughly. When you are happy you will sign a Mortgage Deed and this will be registered against the property on completion.

DEPOSIT

This is the amount of money needed on top of your mortgage in order to purchase the house. The standard deposit is 10pc of the purchase price (unless agreed otherwise) and the funds are required to exchange.

The completion date is the day you get the keys to your home and are officially its owners - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS

Once the legal work is complete, you will sign the contract document and provide deposit funds to your conveyancer. Once exchange has taken place, the completion date is legally binding and you are obliged to complete the transaction.

COMPLETION DATE

The day you get the keys and legally own your property.

