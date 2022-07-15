News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Help to Buy vs Shared Ownership - what's the difference?

Melissa Richards

Published: 4:00 PM July 15, 2022
Happy couple buying new home and receiving house keys form real estate agent.

Affordable housing schemes usually include properties that are offered for sale or rent below the market value - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many are finding it difficult to get on to the property ladder in the current financial climate.

Affordable housing schemes usually include properties that are offered for sale or rent below the market value. These schemes are aimed at specific people, such as local residents or first-time buyers.

Affordable housing options include Help to Buy: Equity Loan, which is a loan to help first-time buyers with the cost of buying a new build home, and buying a home through shared ownership.

African husband lifting happy wife laughing celebrating moving day with boxes, excited first time ho

Many are finding it difficult to get on to the property ladder in the current financial climate but affordable housing schemes can help - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Help to Buy: Equity Loan
If you are a first-time buyer, you can get an equity loan towards the cost of buying a new build home. You must be over 18, a first-time buyer, and be able to afford the fees and interest payments.

You will not be able to get the loan if you have ever owned a home or residential land in the UK or abroad, or if you have had any form of sharia mortgage finance.

If you are married, in a civil partnership or cohabiting with your partner, you must make a joint application. Both applicants must meet the eligibility criteria.

The property you buy with the loan must be a new build, sold by a help to buy registered homebuilder, and be the only home you own and live in.

Indoor shot of relaxed woman rests on sofa with favourite pet, removes in new rented apartment, pile

With a Help to Buy: Equity Loan, you don’t pay interest for the first five years; in the sixth year the interest rate will be 1.75% - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You will pay a minimum deposit of 5% of the property price and then arrange a repayment mortgage of at least 25% of the property price. You can then borrow an equity loan to cover between 5 to 20% of the property price.

You don’t pay interest for the first five years; in the sixth year the interest rate will be 1.75%. You can pay back the equity loan at any time but the smallest repayment you can make is 10% of the market value of your home.

Shared Ownership
When you buy a property through the shared ownership scheme, you buy a share of the property and pay rent to a landlord on the rest. The share you buy is usually between 25% and 75% but some homes allow you to buy a 10% share.

You can either pay for your share with savings or take out a mortgage. You will also need to pay a deposit which is usually between 5% and 10% of the share you are buying.

The woman hand is putting a coin in a glass bottle and a pile of coins on a brown wooden table,Inve

When you buy a property through the shared ownership scheme, you buy a share of the property, either with your savings or with a loan, and pay rent to a landlord on the rest - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the future, you may wish to buy more shares in your property. This is called “staircasing”. The more shares you buy, the less rent you will pay as this is based on the landlord’s share.

To buy a property through the shared ownership scheme, your household income must be £80,000 or less (£90,000 in London), and you are not able to afford all the deposit and mortgage payments for a property that meets your needs. As well as this, one of the following must also be true:

· You are a first-time buyer

· You used to own a home but cannot afford to buy one now

· You are forming a new household

· You are an existing shared owner and want to move

· You own a home and want to move but can’t afford a new home that meets your needs.

If you would like to discuss any points in this article further, or would like to find out more about buying a property with an equity loan or through shared ownership, please contact Spire Solicitors LLP on 01603 677077.

