Ask a solicitor: How can I get my property ready for a valuation?

Many people take the start of a new year as an opportunity for positive changes to their lives and for new beginnings. We often see many looking to move to a new home in January. If you are looking to sell your current home, there are a few steps you can take to prepare for the property valuation and maximise the value of your biggest asset.

What is a property valuation?

A property valuation is an estimate of the value of your home if you were to sell it. Usually, this is the first step in the process of selling a house. As a seller, you will want to do everything you can to maximise the value of your home as this will allow for extra spending power for your next home purchase. There are many easy ways that this can be done.

Getting your property in shape ahead of a valuation could help to maximise its value - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How can I get ready for a property valuation?

There are a few simple things you can do yourself to get your home ready for your property valuation and maximise its value.

Clean

This may be an obvious one, but it can be surprising how much added value a deep clean can add to your home. Ensure you clean places such as interior cupboards, skirting boards, corners of ceilings and any other places you may usually overlook. After cleaning, make sure your property is tidy and well presented.

Paint

A fresh coat of a neutral colour paint, such as white or cream, can really clean up the look of your home. Ensure the painting is done to a high standard and the appropriate type of paint is used, for example, it is important to use bathroom paint in a bathroom to avoid mould.

Cleaning, giving your property a new lick of paint and finishing off any maintenance jobs around the house could boost the value of your home ahead of a valuation - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maintenance

Many of us usually have some small home improvements that we have just never got round to doing. That dripping tap, the faulty cabinet, or the lightbulb that never got changed. Well now is the time to fix these and ensure that the overall home experience is a positive one.

Benefits

It is also important to let your property valuer know of all the benefits and features of your home that they may not be aware of. For example, if you have just refurbished the kitchen or upgraded an appliance that will stay with the sale, make sure you mention these. Other benefits can include natural light, double-glazing, and the surrounding area of the property.

The conveyancing team at Spire Solicitors can help you with selling your home - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Instructing a solicitor for the sale of my home

After ensuring your home value is maximised and you are ready to sell your house our highly regarded, friendly residential conveyancing team can assist you.

The team will be on hand to guide you throughout your property sale as well as your property purchase. Get in touch with us today on 01603 677077.