Norfolk estate agency appoints five new directors as it eyes expansion
Independent Norfolk estate agency Sowerbys has announced the appointment of five new directors amid plans to expand.
As part of the changes to the senior management team, Ginny Studd has become group finance director and Will Lightfoot appointed group sales director.
Marketing manager Carly Grigglestone has also become the group's marketing director, while Ed Tyman has been appointed group operations and lettings director and Paul Newell appointed as local director for Holt.
Managing director Lloyd Sandy said the changes reflect an unprecedented year: "2020 showed us a lot about the people we work with and Max Sowerby and I are completely humbled by the amazing attitude shown by our teams throughout these unprecedented times."
Sowerbys has nine high street branches across the county, serving Norwich, Burnham Market, Dereham, Fakenham, Holt, Hunstanton, King's Lynn, Watton and Wells-next-the-Sea.
"We passionately believe in the high street and being part of the community where we have offices," says managing director Max Sowerby. "It is vital for Sowerbys to be a trusted and respected brand and one which is recognised in helping the community thrive.
"Lloyd and I firmly believe that by appointing new directors it allows us to sow the seeds for future expansion and we have already identified certain locations."
But Mr Sowerby also says that, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team is currently using the latest technology to help deliver its service.
"We thrive on using the latest technology, allowing us to communicate with our clients in a transparent way, making the process of buying or selling as smooth as possible, whilst still retaining the personal contact that sets us apart."