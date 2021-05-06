News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk home named after best-selling romance novel is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM May 6, 2021   
Large family home set back from the road behind a shingle drive with white picket fence and hedges

Doomsday, South Wootton, was built in the 1930s and its name is said to have been inspired by a popular romance novel which brought its first owners together - Credit: William H Brown

Selling agents William H Brown say that this five-bedroom house in South Wootton near King's Lynn, which comes with four reception rooms and a heated swimming pool in the garden, offers a "rare opportunity".

But perhaps rarer still is its name, Doomsday, which is said to have been inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name.

The property dates back to the 1930s and is believed to have been named after Warwick Deeping's 1927 novel, Doomsday, which played a part in bringing the original owners of the property together. 

Traditional sitting room with large windows on two sides, two sofas and an arm chair on a carpeted floor

There are three main reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as good-sized kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: William H Brown

Country-style kitchen with oak wooden cabinets, double oven, tiled floor, window to side with lots of light

Inside the kitchen at this five-bedroom property for sale in South Wootton - Credit: William H Brown

Large brick-built fireplace with with screen surround, white panelling, two small windows and shelving

The property has been well-maintained and is on the market at a guide price of £675,000 - Credit: William H Brown

The book is set after the First World War and focuses on a young girl in rural Sussex who dreams of leaving her small town, but falls in love with a farmer on nearby Doomsday Farm.

The book was released in America, where it became a bestseller, and in 1928 it was released as a silent film starring Florence Vidor and Gary Cooper.

You may also want to watch:

Doomsday, the house, situated at Hall Lane, South Wootton, is now for sale at a guide price of £675,000 and retains many of its original 1930s features, including its internal doors and a recessed fireplace.

Large double bedroom with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes, large double bed with white bed linen and two side tables

The master bedroom has been fitted with a lovely range of built-in wardrobes and is carpeted - Credit: William H Brown

Single bedroom with carpet floor, wardrobe, desk, bookshelves and a window overlooking countryside

There are five bedrooms upstairs - Credit: William H Brown

The ground-floor living space is generous, with a sitting room, dining room and family room, as well as a good-sized study and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a useful shower room and a utility area.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, plus a family bathroom and a separate cloakroom. 

A real highlight of the property, however, is its extensive garden, which is well-maintained and wraps around the property. Mainly laid to lawn, the garden features a number of mature trees, shrubs and flower beds, plus a vegetable patch and two patio seating areas.

Neatly kept vegetable beds underneath a small timber arbour with a half-height picket fence and lawn between

The garden also features a vegetable patch with beds already laid out for those with keen green fingers - Credit: William H Brown

Grassy lawn leading to the bottom of a garden and bordered by neatly kept hedges and flower beds

The gardens wrap around the property and offer a good mix, with a lawn, shrubs, hedges and trees as well as summer house - Credit: William H Brown

Bright blue swimming pool glistening in the sunshine surrounded by paved patio terrace and an area of lawn

There is a heated and filtered swimming pool in the garden, surrounded by a paved patio terrace - Credit: William H Brown

There is also a heated swimming pool, summerhouse and driveway and garage providing ample off-road parking.

PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Lane, South Wootton
Guide price: £675,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

