Norfolk home named after best-selling romance novel is for sale
- Credit: William H Brown
Selling agents William H Brown say that this five-bedroom house in South Wootton near King's Lynn, which comes with four reception rooms and a heated swimming pool in the garden, offers a "rare opportunity".
But perhaps rarer still is its name, Doomsday, which is said to have been inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name.
The property dates back to the 1930s and is believed to have been named after Warwick Deeping's 1927 novel, Doomsday, which played a part in bringing the original owners of the property together.
The book is set after the First World War and focuses on a young girl in rural Sussex who dreams of leaving her small town, but falls in love with a farmer on nearby Doomsday Farm.
The book was released in America, where it became a bestseller, and in 1928 it was released as a silent film starring Florence Vidor and Gary Cooper.
Doomsday, the house, situated at Hall Lane, South Wootton, is now for sale at a guide price of £675,000 and retains many of its original 1930s features, including its internal doors and a recessed fireplace.
The ground-floor living space is generous, with a sitting room, dining room and family room, as well as a good-sized study and a spacious kitchen/breakfast room. There is also a useful shower room and a utility area.
Upstairs there are five bedrooms, plus a family bathroom and a separate cloakroom.
A real highlight of the property, however, is its extensive garden, which is well-maintained and wraps around the property. Mainly laid to lawn, the garden features a number of mature trees, shrubs and flower beds, plus a vegetable patch and two patio seating areas.
There is also a heated swimming pool, summerhouse and driveway and garage providing ample off-road parking.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hall Lane, South Wootton
Guide price: £675,000
William H Brown Select, 01603 950112, www.williamhbrown.co.uk