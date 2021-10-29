Would you like to renovate this £1.5m Norfolk farmhouse?
- Credit: Savills
A traditional Norfolk farmhouse has come up for sale in South Creake, near Fakenham - and it could be your dream renovation project.
Manor Farm is listed for sale for £1.5m and comes with plans to remodel it to create a modern family home, although for a slightly smaller project, it could also be refurbished with its current layout.
The new plans include open-plan living spaces alongside more formal rooms - including a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, a sitting room with a feature fireplace and a formal dining room and snug - as well as farmhouse essentials such as a boot room, utility room and pantry.
The proposed plans also offer five en suite bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private dressing room, and one with its own study.
Manor Farm has a grand feel for a farmhouse, with higher-than-average ceilings, and new openings have also been included in the plans to better connect the house to its south-facing gardens, which extend to around 3.4 acres and sweep away to the River Burn and beyond.
There is also plans for a partly walled garden and space for a tennis court and swimming pool. A traditional outbuilding, located on the banks of the river, is also included in the sale and could offer a number of potential uses.
Savills' property agent, Ben Rivett, describes Manor Farm as an "ideal lifestyle house, with a walled garden and the river meandering through - clearly it will be very special."
Contact Savills for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Burnham Road, South Creake
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com
