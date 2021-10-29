Would you like to renovate this £1.5m Norfolk farmhouse?

Published: 6:30 AM October 29, 2021

There is a parking and turning area outside the property - Credit: Savills

A traditional Norfolk farmhouse has come up for sale in South Creake, near Fakenham - and it could be your dream renovation project.

Manor Farm is listed for sale for £1.5m and comes with plans to remodel it to create a modern family home, although for a slightly smaller project, it could also be refurbished with its current layout.

The new plans include open-plan living spaces alongside more formal rooms - including a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, a sitting room with a feature fireplace and a formal dining room and snug - as well as farmhouse essentials such as a boot room, utility room and pantry.

Inside the existing kitchen, which under new plans could be converted into a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

Inside one of the existing bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The proposed plans also offer five en suite bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private dressing room, and one with its own study.

Manor Farm has a grand feel for a farmhouse, with higher-than-average ceilings, and new openings have also been included in the plans to better connect the house to its south-facing gardens, which extend to around 3.4 acres and sweep away to the River Burn and beyond.

Manor Farm, South Creake, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

Manor Farm, South Creake, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - with full plans to renovate - Credit: Savills

There is also plans for a partly walled garden and space for a tennis court and swimming pool. A traditional outbuilding, located on the banks of the river, is also included in the sale and could offer a number of potential uses.



Savills' property agent, Ben Rivett, describes Manor Farm as an "ideal lifestyle house, with a walled garden and the river meandering through - clearly it will be very special."

The property sits in around 3.4 acres with space for a tennis court and swimming pool - Credit: Savills

Plans include beautiful landscaping to the 3.4 acre grounds - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Burnham Road, South Creake

Guide price: £1,500,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

