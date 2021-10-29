News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Would you like to renovate this £1.5m Norfolk farmhouse?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM October 29, 2021   
Shingle parking area leading to Manor Farm, South Creake, which is for sale for £1.5m

There is a parking and turning area outside the property - Credit: Savills

A traditional Norfolk farmhouse has come up for sale in South Creake, near Fakenham - and it could be your dream renovation project.

Manor Farm is listed for sale for £1.5m and comes with plans to remodel it to create a modern family home, although for a slightly smaller project, it could also be refurbished with its current layout.

The new plans include open-plan living spaces alongside more formal rooms - including a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, a sitting room with a feature fireplace and a formal dining room and snug - as well as farmhouse essentials such as a boot room, utility room and pantry. 

Kitchen with pale blue AGA and eye-level oven in a £1.5m Norfolk farmhouse for sale in South Creake

Inside the existing kitchen, which under new plans could be converted into a large open-plan kitchen/breakfast room - Credit: Savills

Large double bedroom in Manor Farm, South Creake, which is for sale for £1.5m

Inside one of the existing bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The proposed plans also offer five en suite bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private dressing room, and one with its own study.

Manor Farm has a grand feel for a farmhouse, with higher-than-average ceilings, and new openings have also been included in the plans to better connect the house to its south-facing gardens, which extend to around 3.4 acres and sweep away to the River Burn and beyond.

Huge brick and flint farmhouse in South Creake, Norfolk, which is for sale for £1.5m

Manor Farm, South Creake, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - Credit: Savills

Traditional L-shaped Norfolk farmhouse in South Creake, near Fakenham, which is for sale for £1.5m

Manor Farm, South Creake, is on the market at a guide price of £1.5m - with full plans to renovate - Credit: Savills

There is also plans for a partly walled garden and space for a tennis court and swimming pool. A traditional outbuilding, located on the banks of the river, is also included in the sale and could offer a number of potential uses.

Savills' property agent, Ben Rivett, describes Manor Farm as an "ideal lifestyle house, with a walled garden and the river meandering through - clearly it will be very special."

Huge traditional Norfolk farmhouse in South Creake near Fakenham for sale for £1.5m

The property sits in around 3.4 acres with space for a tennis court and swimming pool - Credit: Savills

Wide luscious lawn surrounding £1.5m Grade II listed farmhouse for sale in South Creake, Norfolk

Plans include beautiful landscaping to the 3.4 acre grounds - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Burnham Road, South Creake
Guide price: £1,500,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

