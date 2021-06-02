Find out which six properties sold to raise £750,000 at online auction

Published: 4:08 PM June 2, 2021

This 'Airey'-style house in Holt sold for over £100,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Brown & Co held an interim online auction on Friday, May 28, prior to its main summer auction which will take place later this month, on June 23.

Bidding was brisk for the six lots, which all sold, with a total of 226 bids made before the final hammer fell.

One notable lot was a three-storey terraced house in Great Yarmouth which sold almost £50,000 above the top end of its guide price of £125,000.

This three-storey terrace in Great Yarmouth sold almost £50,000 above its asking price of £100,000-£125,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

Another property that did well was an “Airey”-style house in Holt, which is of non-standard construction. It realised more than £25,000 above the top end of its quoted guide price of £80,000

A terraced house in Lowestoft with a guide price of £90,000 also made almost £40,000 above guide and a flat in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk made over £20,000 more than its guide.

A terraced house in North Walsham also made nearly £40,000 in excess of its original guide price.

In total, nearly £750,000 was raised. It took just 35 days, from initial exposure to the exchange of contracts on auction day, for the properties to sell.

This terraced house in Lowestoft with a guide price of £90,000 also made almost £40,000 above guide - Credit: Brown & Co

"This proves once again the beauty of selling by auction, where the best possible price can be achieved to maximise value, coupled with certainty of sale and with the added benefit of a limited time frame," says auctioneer Trevor Blythe.

Some lots are already catalogued for Brown & Co's next scheduled auction, which will take place on June 23. These include a small parcel of land in north Norfolk, character houses close to Newmarket Road in Norwich and a stunning country residence with indoor pool.

"If you feel you have something that may be suitable for selling by auction, get in touch with the auction team where you will be able to find out more," adds Trevor. "We will provide you with good, honest advice and do our utmost to maximise the value of your asset."

To find out more visit www.brown-co.com or call 01603 629871.