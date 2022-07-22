First look at new £350k holiday lodges for sale in north Norfolk

A new development of six holiday lodges has come up for sale in Blakeney, offering a 'new experience' for those wanting to buy a holiday home by the coast.



Hilltop Retreats is situated off Langham Road and offers six luxury holiday lodges. Each lodge offers around 990 sq ft of living space and is fully furnished, featuring UPVC windows and doors as well as fully fitted kitchens and contemporary bathrooms.

The properties at Hilltop Retreats, off Langham Road, are priced at offers over £350,000 and come with private landscaped gardens, their own south-facing terraces and parking for two to three cars, as well as access to a shared garden and wildlife area.

The lodges come free of any pitch fees or rent and the site is open from March 20 until January 2 each year.

Hilltop Retreat comprises six new cedar-clad holiday lodges with their own off-road parking, landscaped gardens and south-facing terraces - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The open-plan living space - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The lodges are fully furnished - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The properties have been built by James Bunn and Tom Harrison, who have strong local connections. The pair bought the site, which is a former caravan park, in 2018. Tom says they saw the opportunity to create “the best and most exclusive holiday accommodation in north Norfolk" - at the same time as being something which would appreciate in value.



“We wanted Hilltop Retreats to offer a new experience in holiday accommodation,” says James. “The finest of secluded and luxury accommodation and the opportunity to see the value of your investment grow.”



The area is considered Norfolk’s “pre-eminent holiday destination”, says James, who adds that “nowhere is more attractive than Blakeney” with its abundance of wildlife and places to walk, cycle or sail.

The lodges are modern and well-fitted with contemporary bathrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The open-plan kitchen/dining space - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The lodges have three bedrooms and an open-plan living area - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Each lodge is built on two parallel chassis, clad in cedar, and meets British-leisure standards. When properly maintained, the lodges will have an indefinite lifespan, although they also come with a 10-year structural warranty and a separate forty-year guarantee for the roofs.



The lodges are connected to all mains services and come complete with LPG gas heating – although Tom says, with their high standard of insulation, you won’t need a lot of that.



“We really have paid great attention to detail and have produced probably the most sophisticated holiday accommodation in Norfolk,” he says.



The entrance halls have coat storage and cupboards; the contemporary kitchens come with a full range of integrated appliances - including full-size fridge freezers, wine cooling fridges and dishwashers - and the open-plan living areas have beautiful timber-effect flooring.

Seaside locations like Blakeney and Cley have seen house prices rocket, but other areas are the coast are proving much more affordable - Credit: Archant

The master bedroom in one of the holiday lodges at Hilltop Retreat, Blakeney, which is for sale for £350,000 - Credit: Jackson-Stops

Each lodge has three bedrooms - Credit: Jackson-Stops

The family-sized living rooms feature vaulted ceilings, large windows and bi-fold doors which open out on to the terraces, and all the windows are beautifully dressed with curtains and venetian blinds.



The bathrooms are fitted with baths with showers over, as well as vanity units and heated towel rails and the main bedrooms all have en suites with their own walk-in showers.



Each lodge also has views over the neighbouring farmland and the site itself is only a short walk or cycle ride to the centre of Blakeney.



James says: “The development is classed as a small caravan park, however, we have created a true sense of permanency with brick and concrete bases for the 990 sq ft lodges, and the formal gardens. These are easily big enough to accommodate a cycle store, a boat and trailer, and hot tubs and Jacuzzi.”



Buyers will own the lodge on the land, on which it sits for a lease of 999 years. “So no pitch fees, no commissions, it’s yours!” says Tom.



“There are some rules but they are there to make sure your amenities and exclusivity are protected. You keep the tranquility you paid for without losing the ‘holiday’ in holiday lodges.”



Lodge owners will also own a sixth of a share of the freehold for the whole development, which could offer even more flexibility. “We have done this so that when the day comes when you can build a permanent dwelling – and if all the lodge owners agree – then you can do just that,” explains James. “There is no one else to ask, or pay – it will be your decision.”



Owning part of the freehold also gives owners control over the costs of maintaining the site, as well as one sixth of the communal garden and wildlife space.



The lodges are priced at offers over £350,000. For more information, contact Jackson-Stops on 01328 801333.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.