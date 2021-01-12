News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
£1.2m property for sale at 'one of city's most prestigious addresses'

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 12:13 PM January 12, 2021    Updated: 12:17 PM January 12, 2021
Exterior shot of a red brick family home taken from the threshold of a gated entrance

This six-bedroom home on Newmarket Road in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co

A substantial family home built in the 1920s has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.

Large corner sofa with coffee table, dining table in background and bi-fold doors leading to a sunny garden

The large family room features plenty of sociable living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

The six-bedroom home is for sale with Pymm & Co for offers in excess of £1,200,000. It is described as being in "one of the city's most prestigious addresses", within walking distance of the city centre and close to some of the area's best schools.

Inside a modern white bedroom with bright white chandelier and wood floors

The six-bedroom home on Newmarket Road is for sale offers in excess of £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co


The property has been extended over the years and now offers versatile living space arranged over three floors. This includes a large entrance hall, drawing room, study, music room and en suite bedroom on the ground floor, as well as a separate cloakroom and laundry room.

Music room with high ceilings and wood floors featuring a piano in the corner next to a rocking horse

The property includes a music room on the ground floor. - Credit: Pymm & Co


The real highlight is the ground-floor family room - a large, open-plan living space that includes bi-fold doors, leading out into the garden, and an archway opening out into a modern kitchen area. This is fitted with an excellent range of base and wall units, Corian work surfaces and a range of built-in appliances, including a Miele oven and induction hob, steamer, dishwasher and instant boiler water tap.

Modern white kitchen with mid century dining table and chairs

A property situated on Newmarket Road in Norwich, described by selling agents Pymm & Co as 'one of the city's most prestigious addresses' has come up for sale for £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co


Five upstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom are situated off a galleried landing on the first floor, and further space is also available in the attic room upstairs.

Bright white bedroom featuring a double bed and coral seat in the corner shaded by grey blinds

The property includes six bedrooms, including a ground-floor en suite. - Credit: Pymm & Co


Outside, the rear garden is private and well-proportioned, with a large area of lawn and a patio.

Large green lawned back garden with high brick walls and hedging marking the boundary

The property includes a large lawned garden to the rear, which is enclosed and private - Credit: Pymm & Co


The property also includes a large garage, as well as a secure gated entrance and large driveway, which provides ample off-road parking.

Contact Pymm & Co, Norwich, for more information.

Exterior of a substantially sized red brick family home with integrated garage and large driveway at the front

The property at Newmarket Road was built sometime in the 1920s. - Credit: Pymm & Co


PROPERTY FACTS
Newmarket Road, Norwich
OIEO £1,200,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk


Norfolk

