£1.2m property for sale at 'one of city's most prestigious addresses'
A substantial family home built in the 1920s has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.
The six-bedroom home is for sale with Pymm & Co for offers in excess of £1,200,000. It is described as being in "one of the city's most prestigious addresses", within walking distance of the city centre and close to some of the area's best schools.
The property has been extended over the years and now offers versatile living space arranged over three floors. This includes a large entrance hall, drawing room, study, music room and en suite bedroom on the ground floor, as well as a separate cloakroom and laundry room.
The real highlight is the ground-floor family room - a large, open-plan living space that includes bi-fold doors, leading out into the garden, and an archway opening out into a modern kitchen area. This is fitted with an excellent range of base and wall units, Corian work surfaces and a range of built-in appliances, including a Miele oven and induction hob, steamer, dishwasher and instant boiler water tap.
Five upstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom are situated off a galleried landing on the first floor, and further space is also available in the attic room upstairs.
Outside, the rear garden is private and well-proportioned, with a large area of lawn and a patio.
The property also includes a large garage, as well as a secure gated entrance and large driveway, which provides ample off-road parking.
