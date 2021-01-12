£1.2m property for sale at 'one of city's most prestigious addresses'

Gallery

Published: 12:13 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM January 12, 2021

This six-bedroom home on Newmarket Road in Norwich is on the market for offers in excess of £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co

A substantial family home built in the 1920s has come up for sale on Newmarket Road in Norwich.

The large family room features plenty of sociable living space - Credit: Pymm & Co

The six-bedroom home is for sale with Pymm & Co for offers in excess of £1,200,000. It is described as being in "one of the city's most prestigious addresses", within walking distance of the city centre and close to some of the area's best schools.

The six-bedroom home on Newmarket Road is for sale offers in excess of £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co



The property has been extended over the years and now offers versatile living space arranged over three floors. This includes a large entrance hall, drawing room, study, music room and en suite bedroom on the ground floor, as well as a separate cloakroom and laundry room.

The property includes a music room on the ground floor. - Credit: Pymm & Co



The real highlight is the ground-floor family room - a large, open-plan living space that includes bi-fold doors, leading out into the garden, and an archway opening out into a modern kitchen area. This is fitted with an excellent range of base and wall units, Corian work surfaces and a range of built-in appliances, including a Miele oven and induction hob, steamer, dishwasher and instant boiler water tap.

A property situated on Newmarket Road in Norwich, described by selling agents Pymm & Co as 'one of the city's most prestigious addresses' has come up for sale for £1.2m - Credit: Pymm & Co



Five upstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom are situated off a galleried landing on the first floor, and further space is also available in the attic room upstairs.

The property includes six bedrooms, including a ground-floor en suite. - Credit: Pymm & Co



Outside, the rear garden is private and well-proportioned, with a large area of lawn and a patio.

The property includes a large lawned garden to the rear, which is enclosed and private - Credit: Pymm & Co



The property also includes a large garage, as well as a secure gated entrance and large driveway, which provides ample off-road parking.

Contact Pymm & Co, Norwich, for more information.

The property at Newmarket Road was built sometime in the 1920s. - Credit: Pymm & Co



PROPERTY FACTS

Newmarket Road, Norwich

OIEO £1,200,000

Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk



