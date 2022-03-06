See inside this seaside B&B and restaurant for sale in north Norfolk

The bed and breakfast in East Runton also has a bar, restaurant and roof terrace - Credit: Minors and Brady

This six-bed B&B by the coast in north Norfolk is on the market with Minors and Brady for £600,000.

The multi-revenue business in East Runton was recently renovated and has been a successful B&B and restaurant. The establishment now attracts those who visit every year.

The bar and restaurant, Sammy's - Credit: Minors and Brady

The bar and restaurant, Sammy's - Credit: Minors and Brady

The ground floor is split between the bed and breakfast's rooms, the bar and restaurant, and the behind the scenes areas. The entrance leads to two cloakrooms and the three bedrooms, each with an ensuite.

At the front of the property is the bar and restaurant, currently called Sammy's. Behind the restaurant is the kitchen and storage areas.

The open-plan living space upstairs - Credit: Minors and Brady

One of the B&B bedrooms, each of which have an ensuite - Credit: Minors and Brady

The first floor is the living space which has three bedrooms, a family bathroom and an open-plan kitchen, lounge and diner. One of the bedrooms has sea views.

The property has a courtyard to the rear with sandstone paving, a balcony with artificial grass and sea views.

One of the B&B bedrooms, each of which have an ensuite - Credit: Minors and Brady

One of the four bathrooms in the property - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is a car park to the front of the property.

It is located in East Runton between two popular holiday sites. East Runton is 1.5 miles from Cromer.

One of the B&B bedrooms, each of which have an ensuite - Credit: Minors and Brady

The roof terrace, which has artificial grass and sea views - Credit: Minors and Brady

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street, East Runton

Guide Price: £600,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk