See inside this seaside B&B and restaurant for sale in north Norfolk
- Credit: Minors and Brady
This six-bed B&B by the coast in north Norfolk is on the market with Minors and Brady for £600,000.
The multi-revenue business in East Runton was recently renovated and has been a successful B&B and restaurant. The establishment now attracts those who visit every year.
The ground floor is split between the bed and breakfast's rooms, the bar and restaurant, and the behind the scenes areas. The entrance leads to two cloakrooms and the three bedrooms, each with an ensuite.
At the front of the property is the bar and restaurant, currently called Sammy's. Behind the restaurant is the kitchen and storage areas.
The first floor is the living space which has three bedrooms, a family bathroom and an open-plan kitchen, lounge and diner. One of the bedrooms has sea views.
The property has a courtyard to the rear with sandstone paving, a balcony with artificial grass and sea views.
There is a car park to the front of the property.
It is located in East Runton between two popular holiday sites. East Runton is 1.5 miles from Cromer.
PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, East Runton
Guide Price: £600,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 783088, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk