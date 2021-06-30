Rare opportunity to rent a home in one of city's most sought-after streets

Published: 4:45 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 4:55 PM June 30, 2021

A rare opportunity to rent a home in one of the city's most sought-after addresses has just become available.



The Grade II* listed property, which has three floors and six bedrooms, is located in Cathedral Close, Norwich, and available to rent on a minimum three-year tenancy for £2,350 per month.



Number 5, The Close, has a particularly interesting history, lying to the south-east of Almary Green and close to the site of the pre-Conquest church of St Ethelbert.

Lettings agents Savills say it was occupied by part of the almonry granary, which helped to provide food for those in need, and had store rooms on the ground floor, with the granary above.

Between 1622 and 1677, the building functioned as an extension to the kitchens of the property next door, and was then remodelled in the late 17th century. Details from this period can still be seen today, including the cupboards in the entrance hall, which date from the late 17th or early 18th centuries.



The entrance hall leads to the main staircase, with doors to the sitting room, dining room and kitchen and a doorway at the back that leads up to the main bedroom.



The panelled sitting room has a wood burner and windows with original shutters looking out over the garden.



There is an in-built electric oven in the kitchen, along with a four-ring ceramic hob and space for a dishwasher and fridge. Further space can also be found in the utility room, which has a butler's sink and space for an additional fridge or freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer.

Three bedrooms and a bathroom can be found on the first floor, and there three further bedrooms and another bathroom on the second floor.



To the front of the property there is a private and enclosed garden, which is laid to lawn with flower beds and a paved terrace, with views towards the Cathedral. There is also a car parking space available at the side.



Due to their age, the properties in Cathedral Close require specialist care and are still rented out by the cathedral's governing body. The style of the properties, as well as their well-maintained grounds and minimum three-year tenancies, all help to create a 'village feel' right in the heart of the city.



Tenants are responsible for interior repairs and maintenance.

For more information, contact Savills.



PROPERTY FACTS

Cathedral Close, Norwich

Rental price: £2,350 per month

Savills, 01603 229211, www.savills.com

