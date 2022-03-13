See inside this barn conversion on the market for £725k

The barn conversion in Long Stratton has six-bedrooms - Credit: Savills

This six-bed home in Long Stratton is on the market with Savills for £725,000.

The property is a barn conversion with exposed beams and potential for multigenerational living.

The sitting room, with exposed beams and a fireplace - Credit: Savills

The snug, off the sitting room on the ground floor - Credit: Savills

The home is entered into what is currently used a the dining room, which leads into the garden.

On the right of the property is the sitting room and snug, which has a fireplace and French doors into the garden.

The left of the property contains the study, a toilet, a utility room, the kitchen and the breakfast room

The kitchen is on the left of the property - Credit: Savills

Bedroom three on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room. There is also access to the garden through a utility room.

The principal bedroom has an ensuite with a bath and a dressing room. The second floor contains the sixth bedroom.

Bedroom five is accessed via the living room - Credit: Savills

The ensuite for the principal bedroom - Credit: Savills

The garden, which is about 0.3 acres, includes field views to the front and side. It is mainly laid to lawn, with some patio and fruit trees.

There is also a double garage on the gravel driveway.

The back of the property, as viewed from the garden - Credit: Savills

The garden is about 0.3 acres, with some fruit trees and a patio - Credit: Savills

PROPERTY FACTS

Poplar Barns, Long Stratton

Guide Price: £725,000

Savills, 01603 299299, www.savills.com