See inside this barn conversion on the market for £725k
- Credit: Savills
This six-bed home in Long Stratton is on the market with Savills for £725,000.
The property is a barn conversion with exposed beams and potential for multigenerational living.
The home is entered into what is currently used a the dining room, which leads into the garden.
On the right of the property is the sitting room and snug, which has a fireplace and French doors into the garden.
The left of the property contains the study, a toilet, a utility room, the kitchen and the breakfast room
The first floor contains five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a living room. There is also access to the garden through a utility room.
The principal bedroom has an ensuite with a bath and a dressing room. The second floor contains the sixth bedroom.
The garden, which is about 0.3 acres, includes field views to the front and side. It is mainly laid to lawn, with some patio and fruit trees.
There is also a double garage on the gravel driveway.
PROPERTY FACTS
Poplar Barns, Long Stratton
Guide Price: £725,000
Savills, 01603 299299, www.savills.com