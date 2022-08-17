First look at the new 'staycation' inspired homes coming to Norfolk

The open-plan living room and dining space at Hill's new show home in Docking - Credit: The Hill Group

A new development of just 26 two, three and four-bedroom homes has launched at Hill's new Heartwood development in Docking - and the new show home has been inspired by a traditional Norfolk staycation.

According to Sykes Holiday Cottages, a record number of Brits will be spending their main summer holiday in the UK this year, with overseas travel disruption and pressures on household budgets accounting for 77pc of holidaymakers opting for a staycation.



And as UK temperatures soar, so might the appetite to move out of the city.

The living space - Credit: The Hill Group

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has channelled the idea of a great Norfolk holiday in the design for its new show home, which opened last weekend at its Heartwood development in Docking.

Prices for a detached three-bed house at Heartwood start at £674,950, and a mixture of three and four-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes are still available.

The show home was designed by SUNA Interior Design, which took inspiration from the surrounding area and the 'staycation' potential.

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: The Hill Group

Rebecca Tucker, design director, said: “We designed the beautiful new three-bedroom show home at Heartwood very much with location and target market in mind.



“This stunning house effortlessly lends itself to family living - whether that be parents and children, or grandparents who regularly entertain family and friends and frequently have grandchildren to stay. We wanted to create a home that feels luxurious and aspirational whilst also being welcoming and comfortable.



“Offering an extremely versatile layout for the whole household, we dedicated one of the reception rooms to a formal dining room ideal for family get togethers. The sensational family area is large enough for a secondary seating area, and a fabulous breakfast/informal dining area leading out onto the garden makes for a great entertaining space. The kitchen is generously sized and is complete with a dog bed.

The dining area - Credit: The Hill Group

“Heartwood has a sophisticated coastal feel, so we have used a pallet of blue and olive-green tones mixed with linens and cottons, rich velvets and luxurious finishes.

"All bedrooms cater to flexible family living, with an added working-from-home area in bedroom two. The principal bedroom offers a sumptuous and elegant retreat for the adults of the house.”



Spacious, light-filled layouts have been included throughout the homes to offer versatile spaces, including Shaker-style kitchens with integrated appliances and separate utility rooms.

The utility room at the Heartwood show home - Credit: The Hill Group

Oak flooring elegantly complements honed quartz worktops and there are additional wine coolers and boiling water taps included in selected properties.



The living rooms are fitted with woodburning stoves and the en suites and bathrooms are modern and contemporary.

For further information, visit www.hill.co.uk/all-developments/kings-lynn/heartwood to register your details, or call 01485 500513 or email hello@heartwood-docking.co.uk

