Home of pioneering Norfolk photographer Olive Edis is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:09 PM August 20, 2021   
Exterior shot of brick-built three-storey home with bay windows, storm porch and path enclosed by gate

The front of 30, South Street, former home of pioneering photographer Olive Edis, which is now for sale with Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A five-bedroom property once home to the 20th century portrait photographer, Olive Edis, has come up for sale in Sheringham, priced at a guide of £550,000.

Born in 1876, Olive Edis was one of the country's most important women photographers, pioneering new techniques and championing the rights of women.

She photographed writers, Prime Ministers, royalty and Suffragettes, as well as north Norfolk fishermen, including coxswain Henry Blogg, and in 1919 became Britain's first official female war photographer, embarking on a month-long journey around France and Belgium.

She was also one of the first people in the country to use the Lumiere Brothers' autochrome colour process professionally, and one of the first women to be accepted as a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society.

Olive Edis was one of only five official First World War photographers. Here is an example of her work taken at an exhibition held in Norwich in 2018 - Credit: Nick Butcher/Archant

Olive Edis was a pioneering photographer who used new techniques and photographed people from all walks of life. Here is some of her work on display at an exhibition held in Norwich in 2018 - Credit: Nick Butcher/Archant

Artists studio with timber ceiling, green arched beams, wood flooring and lots of windows

Inside Olive Edis' former photography studio, which is still part of the house and for sale with Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Edis lived in at least two properties in Sheringham, including one on Church Street, where her original studio was designed by her architect uncle, Sir Robert Edis.

After marrying her husband, Edwin Henry Galsworthy, in 1928, the couple moved into their new home on South Street - the same property that is for sale with Arnolds Keys today.

At her South Street home, Edis had an extension built to copy her earlier studio on Church Street. It is still part of the property and has been well-preserved, featuring a high-vaulted ceiling, north-facing windows and an original solid fuel stove.

After her husband died in 1947, Edis spent more time in London, though she would often return to Sheringham in the summer. Upon her death in 1955, the property was bought by Cyril Nunn, another professional photographer, who lived in the house with his wife.

Large reception room with huge bay window, patterned carpet and blocked off feature fireplace

Inside one of the reception rooms at this five-bedroom property for sale on South Street, Sheringham, which was once the home of photographer Olive Edis - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large period-style dining room with picture rails, wooden floors and paneled fireplace

Inside the dining room, which has patio doors leading out and into the garden - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Rear view of a three-storey house overlooking pretty flowering shrubs in a large garden mostly laid to lawn

The rear garden is deceptively large - particularly for a property in this location - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Due to its age, the property could do with updating, although it still retains a number of distinctive period features and, unusually for its location, a good-sized garden.

Highlights include the sitting room, which is well-proportioned with a good-sized bay window, the dining room and of course the studio, all of which are on the ground floor.

There is also a good-sized kitchen/breakfast room, with its original units, and a large garden room, while five bedrooms and a family bathroom are arranged over the first and second floors.

An established garden sits at the front of the home and the rear garden, which is deceptively large with lawns, shrubs and flower borders, has a timber shed. There is also a detached garage.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
South Street, Sheringham
Guide price: £550,000
Arnolds Keys, 01263 822373, www.arnoldskeys.com

