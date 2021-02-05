Unique coastal bungalow in need of modernisation is for sale for £400,000
- Credit: Coast & Country Estate Agents
A unique split-level bungalow in need of modernisation has come up for sale in Sheringham for £400,000.
The property is situated on Abbey Road in the popular coastal town, which Samantha Withers, founder of Coast and Country Estate Agents, which is selling the home, describes as “arguably one of Sheringham’s most premier and most sought-after residential areas.”
Despite being extended in the past, the property has a real mid-century feel to its unique design and boasts a number of original features, including an ornamental stone room screen in the large, split-level open-plan living area, which also features two open fireplaces on either side, pine panelled ceilings and large picture windows that let in plenty of natural light.
Further accommodation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, large conservatory overlooking the gardens, en suite bedroom, second bedroom and bathroom.
Outside, the property sits in attractive landscaped gardens and is approached by a shingle driveway. There is also a further area of hard standing brickweave for additional parking, as well as a garage.
The front garden enjoys a sweeping lawn with a laurel hedge at the front, as well as well-stocked rose beds, a rockery and water feature. A further patio area can be found at the rear.
You may also want to watch:
For more information, contact Coast and Country Estate Agents.
PROPERTY FACTS
Abbey Road, Sheringham
Guide price: £400,000
Coast & Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk
