Property: Pink Victorian farmhouse with seven acres of land for sale

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021

This fun Victorian farmhouse in Great Ellingham, with a Georgian facade and painted Suffolk pink, has come up for sale for £900,000.

The mature tree in front of the main house at Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

Lyngwhite Farm is over 2000 square feet over two floors and is accessed via a driveway lined by mature trees, providing privacy, leading to a horseshoe driveway. The front wall has a well-established climbing wisteria that frames the door and two of the windows.

One of the patios and the multipurpose room - Credit: Sowerbys

The house was built on Hingham Road in the 1850s of bricks with a pantile roof, and has been painted in a shade of Suffolk pink.

Lyngwhite Farm's entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall is the first seen when entering the house. It is a panelled hallway, featuring Laura Ashley wallpaper and contemporary wooden flooring.

The sitting room, with the original fireplace and Victorian tiles - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room features the original fireplace with Victorian tiles. There is also a door leading to the garden and windows with large plantation-style shutters, allowing lots of light to enter.

The dining room, with original slate flooring and inglenook fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

The dining room has the original slate flooring and an inglenook fireplace, with a wood-burning stove. There is also room for a large table.

The kitchen, with solid oak cabinets and a double range - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has solid oak cabinets and a double range oven. There is also a third reception room, which can be used as a study, as well as a cloakroom.

The solid oak banister and galleried landing - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs with oak banisters lead to a galleried landing which gives access to all five bedrooms.

Bedroom two, with ensuite and views of the front of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The two largest bedrooms are both spacious and have ensuites with baths.

The ensuite for bedroom two in Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

The three remaining bedrooms share the main bathroom. All have views of the expansive garden.

Bedroom four in Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

The front garden has a formal lawn, with mature shrubbery for privacy.

Bedroom five, currently being used as a dressing room - Credit: Sowerbys

The back garden has multiple patio areas and gardens that overlook the vast acreage attached to the house.

One of the patios, overlooking the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is situated within over seven acres of land, which includes an impressive almost 3000 square feet of outbuildings. There is a stable, a workshop, and a barn.

PROPERTY FACTS

Hingham Road, Great Ellingham

Guide Price: £900,000

Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.