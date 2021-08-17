Property: Pink Victorian farmhouse with seven acres of land for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
This fun Victorian farmhouse in Great Ellingham, with a Georgian facade and painted Suffolk pink, has come up for sale for £900,000.
Lyngwhite Farm is over 2000 square feet over two floors and is accessed via a driveway lined by mature trees, providing privacy, leading to a horseshoe driveway. The front wall has a well-established climbing wisteria that frames the door and two of the windows.
The house was built on Hingham Road in the 1850s of bricks with a pantile roof, and has been painted in a shade of Suffolk pink.
The entrance hall is the first seen when entering the house. It is a panelled hallway, featuring Laura Ashley wallpaper and contemporary wooden flooring.
The sitting room features the original fireplace with Victorian tiles. There is also a door leading to the garden and windows with large plantation-style shutters, allowing lots of light to enter.
The dining room has the original slate flooring and an inglenook fireplace, with a wood-burning stove. There is also room for a large table.
The kitchen has solid oak cabinets and a double range oven. There is also a third reception room, which can be used as a study, as well as a cloakroom.
The stairs with oak banisters lead to a galleried landing which gives access to all five bedrooms.
The two largest bedrooms are both spacious and have ensuites with baths.
The three remaining bedrooms share the main bathroom. All have views of the expansive garden.
The front garden has a formal lawn, with mature shrubbery for privacy.
The back garden has multiple patio areas and gardens that overlook the vast acreage attached to the house.
The house is situated within over seven acres of land, which includes an impressive almost 3000 square feet of outbuildings. There is a stable, a workshop, and a barn.
PROPERTY FACTS
Hingham Road, Great Ellingham
Guide Price: £900,000
Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com
