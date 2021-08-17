News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property: Pink Victorian farmhouse with seven acres of land for sale

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021   
Hingham Road, Attleborough

The Victorian farm house, painted Suffolk pink - Credit: Sowerbys

This fun Victorian farmhouse in Great Ellingham, with a Georgian facade and painted Suffolk pink, has come up for sale for £900,000.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The mature tree in front of the main house at Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

Lyngwhite Farm is over 2000 square feet over two floors and is accessed via a driveway lined by mature trees, providing privacy, leading to a horseshoe driveway. The front wall has a well-established climbing wisteria that frames the door and two of the windows.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

One of the patios and the multipurpose room - Credit: Sowerbys

The house was built on Hingham Road in the 1850s of bricks with a pantile roof, and has been painted in a shade of Suffolk pink.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

Lyngwhite Farm's entrance hall - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall is the first seen when entering the house. It is a panelled hallway, featuring Laura Ashley wallpaper and contemporary wooden flooring.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The sitting room, with the original fireplace and Victorian tiles - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room features the original fireplace with Victorian tiles. There is also a door leading to the garden and windows with large plantation-style shutters, allowing lots of light to enter.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The dining room, with original slate flooring and inglenook fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

The dining room has the original slate flooring and an inglenook fireplace, with a wood-burning stove. There is also room for a large table. 

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The kitchen, with solid oak cabinets and a double range - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has solid oak cabinets and a double range oven. There is also a third reception room, which can be used as a study, as well as a cloakroom.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The solid oak banister and galleried landing - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs with oak banisters lead to a galleried landing which gives access to all five bedrooms.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

Bedroom two, with ensuite and views of the front of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The two largest bedrooms are both spacious and have ensuites with baths.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

The ensuite for bedroom two in Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

The three remaining bedrooms share the main bathroom. All have views of the expansive garden.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

Bedroom four in Lyngwhite Farm - Credit: Sowerbys

The front garden has a formal lawn, with mature shrubbery for privacy.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

Bedroom five, currently being used as a dressing room - Credit: Sowerbys

The back garden has multiple patio areas and gardens that overlook the vast acreage attached to the house.

Hingham Road, Attleborough

One of the patios, overlooking the gardens - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is situated within over seven acres of land,  which includes an impressive almost 3000 square feet of outbuildings. There is a stable, a workshop, and a barn. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Hingham Road, Great Ellingham

Guide Price: £900,000

Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com

Attleborough News

