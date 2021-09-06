News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Look inside £1.2m home for sale in Norfolk's most expensive village

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:55 PM September 6, 2021   
Woodville Brancaster

The front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

An Edwardian house in Norfolk's most expensive village is on the market for £1.2m.

Figures recently revealed that Brancaster is the most expensive village in the county to buy a home. 

The average sale price of properties in the village was £844,126 over the past 12 months.

Woodville Brancaster

The kitchen, next to the dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

This five-bedroom detached house was built in 1905 and has recently been refurbished. 

Woodville Brancaster

The living space, which is on the rear of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall leads to the study and the reception room, which both have large bay windows. 

Woodville Brancaster

The reception room on the ground floor, at the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

It also leads to the downstairs shower room, as well as the kitchen, dining room, and utility room.

Woodville Brancaster

The study on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The modern kitchen sits at the rear of the property leading to the south-facing garden.

Woodville Brancaster

Bedroom two, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Three of the five bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite with twin basins.

Woodville Brancaster

The family bathroom, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The other two bedrooms on the first floor are served by the family bathroom on the same floor.

Woodville Brancaster

Bedroom five, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor contains the final two double bedrooms, as well as a shower room. 

Woodville Brancaster

Bedroom two, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The property includes two off-street parking spaces.

Woodville Brancaster

Bedroom four, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Woodville has previously been a holiday rental but could also be a family home.

Woodville Brancaster

Bedroom three, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Woodville Brancaster

The bathroom, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Woodville Brancaster

The back garden - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Brancaster

Guide Price: £1,200,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

Brancaster News
Norfolk
North Norfolk News

