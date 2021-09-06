Look inside £1.2m home for sale in Norfolk's most expensive village
- Credit: Sowerbys
An Edwardian house in Norfolk's most expensive village is on the market for £1.2m.
Figures recently revealed that Brancaster is the most expensive village in the county to buy a home.
The average sale price of properties in the village was £844,126 over the past 12 months.
This five-bedroom detached house was built in 1905 and has recently been refurbished.
The entrance hall leads to the study and the reception room, which both have large bay windows.
It also leads to the downstairs shower room, as well as the kitchen, dining room, and utility room.
The modern kitchen sits at the rear of the property leading to the south-facing garden.
Three of the five bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite with twin basins.
The other two bedrooms on the first floor are served by the family bathroom on the same floor.
The second floor contains the final two double bedrooms, as well as a shower room.
The property includes two off-street parking spaces.
Woodville has previously been a holiday rental but could also be a family home.
PROPERTY FACTS
Main Road, Brancaster
Guide Price: £1,200,000
Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com
