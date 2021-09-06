Look inside £1.2m home for sale in Norfolk's most expensive village

Published: 3:55 PM September 6, 2021

The front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

An Edwardian house in Norfolk's most expensive village is on the market for £1.2m.

Figures recently revealed that Brancaster is the most expensive village in the county to buy a home.

The average sale price of properties in the village was £844,126 over the past 12 months.

The kitchen, next to the dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

This five-bedroom detached house was built in 1905 and has recently been refurbished.

The living space, which is on the rear of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall leads to the study and the reception room, which both have large bay windows.

The reception room on the ground floor, at the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

It also leads to the downstairs shower room, as well as the kitchen, dining room, and utility room.

The study on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The modern kitchen sits at the rear of the property leading to the south-facing garden.

Bedroom two, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Three of the five bedrooms are on the first floor. The master bedroom has a dressing room and en-suite with twin basins.

The family bathroom, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The other two bedrooms on the first floor are served by the family bathroom on the same floor.

Bedroom five, on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The second floor contains the final two double bedrooms, as well as a shower room.

The property includes two off-street parking spaces.

Bedroom four, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

Woodville has previously been a holiday rental but could also be a family home.

Bedroom three, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The bathroom, on the second floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The back garden - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Main Road, Brancaster

Guide Price: £1,200,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

