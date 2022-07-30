Former Norfolk village library up for sale

Necton's former library is on the market - Credit: Fine & Country

A former village library full of "charm and character" is up for sale.

Located in Necton, the five-bed house, which has three reception rooms, is on the market for £600,000.

The former library is said to be full of "charm and character" - Credit: Fine & Country

The home is on the market for £600,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Built in 1861, the brick and flint home has a rich history with some beautiful features including beams and unique front entrance door.

The property comes with two bathrooms and has a sizeable garden.

The house also has good parking facilities and a garage, while also possessing picturesque views of the village church at the front of the property.

There are five bedrooms inside the former library - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the bedrooms in the property - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the two bathrooms inside the property - Credit: Fine & Country

The home comes with three reception rooms - Credit: Fine & Country

There is a sizeable garden outside - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £600,000

Fine & Country, King's Lynn - 01553 403137