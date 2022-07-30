News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Former Norfolk village library up for sale

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:37 PM July 30, 2022
Necton's former library is on the market

Necton's former library is on the market - Credit: Fine & Country

A former village library full of "charm and character" is up for sale.

Located in Necton, the five-bed house, which has three reception rooms, is on the market for £600,000.

The former library is said to be full of "charm and character"

The former library is said to be full of "charm and character" - Credit: Fine & Country

The home is on the market for £600,000

The home is on the market for £600,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Built in 1861, the brick and flint home has a rich history with some beautiful features including beams and unique front entrance door.

The property comes with two bathrooms and has a sizeable garden.

The house also has good parking facilities and a garage, while also possessing picturesque views of the village church at the front of the property.

There are five bedrooms inside the former library

There are five bedrooms inside the former library - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the bedrooms in the property

One of the bedrooms in the property - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the two bathrooms inside the property

One of the two bathrooms inside the property - Credit: Fine & Country

The home comes with three reception rooms

The home comes with three reception rooms - Credit: Fine & Country

There is a sizeable garden outside

There is a sizeable garden outside - Credit: Fine & Country

PROPERTY FACTS

Guide price: £600,000

Most Read

  1. 1 School apologises for sudden teacher changes at end of term
  2. 2 Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire
  3. 3 5 of the best farm shop cafés to visit in Norfolk
  1. 4 Do you dare explore the paranormal in the city's hidden tunnels?
  2. 5 'It's chaos' - Dad's frustration as Norwich flight delayed by 24 hours
  3. 6 Old-fashioned harvest recreates our bygone farming heritage
  4. 7 Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash
  5. 8 Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village
  6. 9 Man, 81, discovers dozens of relatives he didn't know existed
  7. 10 See inside this ‘wow factor’ barn conversion for sale for £1.1m 

Fine & Country, King's Lynn - 01553 403137

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

John Turner and Stephen Bett

Ex-police chief accused of 'spite' in bizarre row over wall of hay bales

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Red Arrows at Lowestoft Air Festival in 2012. Picture: James Bass

Skygazing

Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Son

Norfolk Live News

Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
An East of England Ambulance is driven along the road in Cambridge.

Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon