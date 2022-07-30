Former Norfolk village library up for sale
Published: 10:37 PM July 30, 2022
A former village library full of "charm and character" is up for sale.
Located in Necton, the five-bed house, which has three reception rooms, is on the market for £600,000.
Built in 1861, the brick and flint home has a rich history with some beautiful features including beams and unique front entrance door.
The property comes with two bathrooms and has a sizeable garden.
The house also has good parking facilities and a garage, while also possessing picturesque views of the village church at the front of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Guide price: £600,000
