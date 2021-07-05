Sea view apartment in former north Norfolk hotel for sale for £325,000
- Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents
A 'wow factor' apartment in a former hotel on the north Norfolk coast has come up for sale for offers in excess of £325,000.
Located in the former Seaview House Hotel at Paston Road, Mundesley, the property is one of seven apartments at Seaview Court, which occupies an enviable elevated position and boasts stunning views of the sea out of every window - including from its two spacious bedrooms.
Other highlights include a large open-plan living area, which includes a lounge and a modern fitted kitchen with built-in appliances and granite worktops.
From there, French doors open out on to a larger-than-average decked terrace, offering panoramic views over the sea and the rest of the village.
The main bedroom has an en suite and a large bay window, offering further sea views, and the second bedroom is also a good-sized double.
Further accommodation includes a family bathroom and a hallway with plenty of storage space.
Outside the apartment there is a resident’s car park, with one allocated space, as well as further parking for visitors and a communal storage unit suitable for bikes.
While the property cannot be used as a holiday let, it would make an ideal full-time home, second home or a buy-to-let investment. It's available with no onward chain.
Contact Coast and Country Estate Agents for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Paston Road, Mundesley
OIEO: £325,000
Coast and Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk
