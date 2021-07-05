News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Sea view apartment in former north Norfolk hotel for sale for £325,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:47 PM July 5, 2021   
Large white brick-built building in an elevated position with patio path leading up and two dormer windows in the roof

A two-bedroom apartment at Seaview Court, Mundesley, has come up for sale for offers in excess of £325,000 - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

A 'wow factor' apartment in a former hotel on the north Norfolk coast has come up for sale for offers in excess of £325,000.

Located in the former Seaview House Hotel at Paston Road, Mundesley, the property is one of seven apartments at Seaview Court, which occupies an enviable elevated position and boasts stunning views of the sea out of every window - including from its two spacious bedrooms.

French doors open connecting an open-plan living area to a large wooden decking

French doors open out on to the terrace - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Decked terrace with bright blue sliver of North Sea in the distance and view over rooftops of coastal village

Outside there is a larger-than-average decking area, offering panoramic views over the sea and Mundesley village - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

View from apartment overlooking north Norfolk coast with sparkling blue sky and brick and flint Georgian-style building

The apartment offers panoramic views - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Large decked terrace with storage shed, table and chairs overlooking sparkling blue north sea

The terrace is large and spacious, with panoramic sea views - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Large white bay window with sash windows, blue curtains and sea views

The apartment offers views over both the sea and Mundesley village - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Other highlights include a large open-plan living area, which includes a lounge and a modern fitted kitchen with built-in appliances and granite worktops.

From there, French doors open out on to a larger-than-average decked terrace, offering panoramic views over the sea and the rest of the village.

The main bedroom has an en suite and a large bay window, offering further sea views, and the second bedroom is also a good-sized double.

Further accommodation includes a family bathroom and a hallway with plenty of storage space.

Open-plan living area, small fitted kitchen with wood effect floor, breakfast bar with two stools

Inside the open-plan living area, which has a kitchen with a breakfast bar - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Open French doors leading to wooden decked terrace and curtains open with striped chair

French doors from the open-plan living area open out and on to the terrace - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Bright light-filled double bedroom with huge bay window overlooking the sea

Inside the large master bedroom with bay window and sea views - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Large three-windowed bay window overlooking bright blue sea

The two-bed apartment overlooks the sea, and is on the market for offers in excess of £325,000 - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Brick and flint wall with archway leading down a patio pathway towards a gate overlooking the sea

The beach is just a short walk away - Credit: Coast and Country Estate Agents

Outside the apartment there is a resident’s car park, with one allocated space, as well as further parking for visitors and a communal storage unit suitable for bikes.

While the property cannot be used as a holiday let, it would make an ideal full-time home, second home or a buy-to-let investment. It's available with no onward chain.

You may also want to watch:

Contact Coast and Country Estate Agents for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Paston Road, Mundesley
OIEO: £325,000
Coast and Country Estate Agents, 01263 800474, www.coastandcountryea.co.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  1. 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  2. 5 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  3. 6 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  4. 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Man dies after car collides with parked van
  6. 9 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  7. 10 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
North Norfolk News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Vessel run aground.

Video

Family-of-six rescued from boat after it veered into reeds

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus