Seven-bed home with commercial yard on the market for £1.35m

A "rare opportunity" to own the freehold of a residential and commercial property on the Norfolk and Suffolk border could be yours for £1.35million - Credit: Eddisons

An "impressive" seven-bed home with a commercial yard on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has gone on the market for £1.35m.

Sandchurch Lodge, in West Row near Mildenhall, has recently been refurbished and provides a "rare opportunity" to own the freehold of a residential and commercial property.

The detached house in Hurdle Drove has three floors and features a modern open-plan kitchen, a range of reception rooms and two bathrooms.

A commercial yard and buildings including a workshop and paddock are also included in the sale - Credit: Eddisons

The commercial side of the property includes a workshop, offices and a paddock and is currently being used as a base for a contracting business.

There is also a garden room and bar on the four acre site.

Sanchurch Lodge is surrounded by private gardens with outbuildings - Credit: Eddisons

Simon Burton, director at Eddisons, said: "We are delighted to bring the market this unique property.

"We believe Sandchurch Lodge offers purchasers a rare opportunity to obtain a freehold commercial site with options to operate their own business or generate a healthy rental income .”