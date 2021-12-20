News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Seven-bed home with commercial yard on the market for £1.35m

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:28 AM December 20, 2021
Property for sale Eddisons Jackson Stops Sandchurch Lodge

A "rare opportunity" to own the freehold of a residential and commercial property on the Norfolk and Suffolk border could be yours for £1.35million - Credit: Eddisons

An "impressive" seven-bed home with a commercial yard on the Norfolk and Suffolk border has gone on the market for £1.35m.

Sandchurch Lodge, in West Row near Mildenhall, has recently been refurbished and provides a "rare opportunity" to own the freehold of a residential and commercial property.

The detached house in Hurdle Drove has three floors and features a modern open-plan kitchen, a range of reception rooms and two bathrooms. 

Sandchurch Lodge Mildenhall West Row Eddisons Jackson Stops

A commercial yard and buildings including a workshop and paddock are also included in the sale - Credit: Eddisons

The commercial side of the property includes a workshop, offices and a paddock and is currently being used as a base for a contracting business. 

There is also a garden room and bar on the four acre site. 

Sandchurch Lodge Mildenhall for sale Eddisons and Jackson Stops

Sanchurch Lodge is surrounded by private gardens with outbuildings - Credit: Eddisons

Simon Burton, director at Eddisons, said: "We are delighted to bring the market this unique property.

"We believe Sandchurch Lodge offers purchasers a rare opportunity to obtain a freehold commercial site with options to operate their own business or generate a healthy rental income .”

Most Read

  1. 1 Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express
  2. 2 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
  3. 3 Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
  1. 4 'It's devastating': Loss of Christmas trade could force village pub to close
  2. 5 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  3. 6 Plea to families to help get patients out of 'flat out' hospitals for Christmas
  4. 7 New role could be created to boost town's footfall
  5. 8 Police on scene and A1067 blocked after crash
  6. 9 5ft nutcracker returned to pub after becoming 'too hot to handle'
  7. 10 Greater Anglia axes services as Omicron reduces passenger numbers
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Range is set to open a new store in Norwich.

Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
King's Head New Buckenham

Landlords of village pub leaving after 'incredible four years'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas spectacular 'devastated' as Covid forces early curtain call

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Paget Adams Drive in Dereham is known for it's amazing Christmas lights

Christmas

Could this be Norfolk's most Christmassy street?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon