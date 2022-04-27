How a move to former 'married quarters' at RAF Coltishall led to a proposal

As part of our new series, we're asking YOU to share your experiences of buying your first home.

This week, director of Coast and Country Estate Agents, Samantha Withers, shares her story.

Samantha Withers, director of Coast and Country Estate Agents - Credit: Samantha Withers

When did you buy your first home?

My husband and I bought our first home in 2015 having been in rented accommodation for three years before that.

Where was it?

Badersfield, formerly the RAF Coltishall married quarters.

What was it?

A two-bedroom mid-terrace. This type of property attracted us as they were well-built and spacious and as an estate agent I could see that the location was growing in popularity.

How much did you pay for it?

£125,000.

How did you save for it?

We saved as best we could whilst living in rented. It took us three years to save.

How did you decide on the location?

The location was perfect as it was halfway between the Norfolk Coast and Norwich City and at the time, my husband’s work was only a ten minute walk from the house.

What was on your wishlist?

Two bedrooms, sunny garden and off-road parking. We managed to achieve all of them.



Were there any problems?

We decorated and put our own stamp on the property very quickly. We were lucky that no major works needed doing.

Five minutes after being in their first home together, Samantha got an even bigger surprise as her then-boyfriend got down on one knee - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How did you feel on move-in day?

Very excited. The day got so much better. We went for breakfast, collected the keys and within five minutes of being in the house my then-boyfriend, Josh, got down on one knee and proposed to me. So it is certainly a day we will never forget.

Did you do any work to it?

General decorating and we updated the kitchen just before we sold. We also used some wasted hallway space to create a pantry.

Any funny features, disaster stories or fond memories of your time there?

It holds dear memories for us as we got engaged there, we were married whilst living there and it was a very happy first home. We moved to somewhere bigger so we could start a family.

Samantha's first home was in the former married quarters at RAF Coltishall in Badersfield - Credit: Archant

What did you learn about homeownership after moving in?

Maintaining a home is costly and you do have to be prepared for things to spontaneously go wrong. It’s always a good idea to have a reserve just in-case you need to make some urgent repairs.

What advice would you have for other first-time buyers?

Take your time in finding the right home. It’s easy to get excited and caught up in the buying process and rush to buy something. But its best to take your time and find the right one that ticks as many of your boxes as possible and is financially comfortable.

Want to share your story of buying your first home or moving to Norfolk? Get in touch with me at rebecca.macnaughton@archant.co.uk