News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:11 PM October 23, 2022
This former fisherman's cottage in north Norfolk, transformed into a modern home, has gone on the market for £2.5m

This former fisherman's cottage in north Norfolk, transformed into a modern home, has gone on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

A traditional fisherman's cottage which has been "exceptionally crafted" into a modern coastal home has gone on the market for £2.5m.

The Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk was transformed into a five-bed home following a "cutting-edge" extension.

It offers panoramic views across the saltmarshes and the North Sea and is situated on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse offers open plan living and views of the north Norfolk coast

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse offers open plan living and views of the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Nordic Drift is the main part of the house, a modern extension finished with "meticulous attention to detail", according to the estate agent.

The open plan kitchen/dining room at Seven Whistlers

The open plan kitchen/dining room - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Inside, there is a large open-plan kitchen and dining room with four-metre wide windows with all the modern appliances you'd need.

A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage

A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage and there is also an additional annexe which has a private balcony overlooking the coast. 

Seven Whistlers offers stunning views over the north Norfolk coastal saltmarshes

Seven Whistlers offers stunning views over the north Norfolk coastal saltmarshes - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

One of the bedrooms on offer in this Salthouse home

One of the bedrooms on offer in this Salthouse home - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Property facts

Most Read

  1. 1 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK
  2. 2 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
  3. 3 Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site
  1. 4 Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home
  2. 5 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
  3. 6 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
  4. 7 The Norfolk village where house prices have risen every year - for 20 years
  5. 8 Inside two of Norfolk's best-loved 'hidden' shops
  6. 9 Show of strength as rural officers target 'barbaric' crime
  7. 10 Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist

Cross Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25

Guide price: £2,500,000

Jackson Stops Burnham Market, 01328 801333, burnhammarket@jackson-stops.co.uk


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Free school meal evouchers and gift cards can be used by families over Easter at a range of supermar

'Do not eat' - Products sold at supermarkets recalled over safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The fin whale which was has been washed up on the beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Two air ambulances were called to a serious crash

Updated

Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn, is delighted with recent recognition

'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon