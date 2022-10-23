See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home
- Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market
A traditional fisherman's cottage which has been "exceptionally crafted" into a modern coastal home has gone on the market for £2.5m.
The Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk was transformed into a five-bed home following a "cutting-edge" extension.
It offers panoramic views across the saltmarshes and the North Sea and is situated on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
Nordic Drift is the main part of the house, a modern extension finished with "meticulous attention to detail", according to the estate agent.
Inside, there is a large open-plan kitchen and dining room with four-metre wide windows with all the modern appliances you'd need.
A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage and there is also an additional annexe which has a private balcony overlooking the coast.
Property facts
Most Read
- 1 Two Norfolk pubs named among best places to drink at in the UK
- 2 New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?
- 3 Homebuilder has plans for 150 properties at newly-acquired site
- 4 Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home
- 5 Easy does it! Giant bridge span put in place for third crossing project
- 6 Norwich's history explored in new TV show with Blackadder star
- 7 The Norfolk village where house prices have risen every year - for 20 years
- 8 Inside two of Norfolk's best-loved 'hidden' shops
- 9 Show of strength as rural officers target 'barbaric' crime
- 10 Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist
Cross Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25
Guide price: £2,500,000
Jackson Stops Burnham Market, 01328 801333, burnhammarket@jackson-stops.co.uk