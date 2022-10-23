See inside former fisherman's cottage transformed into £2.5m coastal home

This former fisherman's cottage in north Norfolk, transformed into a modern home, has gone on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

A traditional fisherman's cottage which has been "exceptionally crafted" into a modern coastal home has gone on the market for £2.5m.

The Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk was transformed into a five-bed home following a "cutting-edge" extension.

It offers panoramic views across the saltmarshes and the North Sea and is situated on an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse offers open plan living and views of the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Nordic Drift is the main part of the house, a modern extension finished with "meticulous attention to detail", according to the estate agent.

The open plan kitchen/dining room - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Inside, there is a large open-plan kitchen and dining room with four-metre wide windows with all the modern appliances you'd need.

A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

A glassed passageway connects the newbuild to the original cottage and there is also an additional annexe which has a private balcony overlooking the coast.

Seven Whistlers offers stunning views over the north Norfolk coastal saltmarshes - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

One of the bedrooms on offer in this Salthouse home - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse was a former fisherman's cottage - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Seven Whistlers in Salthouse, north Norfolk is on the market for £2.5m - Credit: Jackson Stops Burnham Market

Property facts

Cross Street, Salthouse, Norfolk, NR25

Guide price: £2,500,000

Jackson Stops Burnham Market, 01328 801333, burnhammarket@jackson-stops.co.uk



