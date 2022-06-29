News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM June 29, 2022
xxx_01_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The farmhouse in west Norfolk is on the market for £800,000 - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

Sat on the banks of a west Norfolk waterway, this farmhouse has a garden room, an orchard and a glamping site for its new owner to enjoy.

Bank House in Marshland St James is a generous five-bedroom home on the market for £800,000 with Sowerbys.

xxx_02_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

Bank House is a five-bed in the village of Marshland St James - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_03_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The dining room opens into the sitting room and has a feature fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

The estate agent described it as "idyllically set" with income potential as well as views over waterways and countryside. 

The farmhouse opens into the central hall. On the right is the dining room which leads into the sitting room, both of which have feature fireplaces, and the garden room which overlooks the grounds.

xxx_04_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

One of the two sitting rooms on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_05_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The kitchen has a skylight and looks over the front garden - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

On the left are another sitting room with a fireplace and the kitchen and breakfast room.

On the side of the house are the boot room, the utility room and the shower room.

xxx_06_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The breakfast room off the kitchen has lots of storage - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_07_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The garden room overlooks the back garden - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

Upstairs are the five bedrooms and the shared bathroom with a free-standing bath. The master has a feature fireplace and an en suite.

There are multiple outbuildings, one of which has a gym, a workshop, a garden store and a covered terrace.

xxx_08_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The master bedroom with a feature fireplace and an en suite - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_09_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

The grounds wrap around the house with a lawn and mature borders of trees and shrubs, vegetable beds, chicken coops and a tennis court.

Current owners ran a glamping site in the four-acre plot with three furnished shepherd's huts, each open-plan with a kitchenette and shower room, and a visitor car park.

xxx_10_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

One of the four other bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_11_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The back garden has vegetable patches, mature trees and borders, a tennis court and more - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

The private orchard leads down to a private gate to the waterway that comes off the River Great Ouse.

Bank House is in Marshland St James, a west Norfolk village 11 miles from King's Lynn and 39 miles from Cambridge.

xxx_12_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

One of the outbuildings has a covered terrace - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

xxx_13_bankhouse_marshlandstjames_jun22

The shepherd's huts are located next to the waterway - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

PROPERTY FACTS

Middle Drove, Marshland St James

Guide price: £800,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

