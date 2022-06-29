Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale

The farmhouse in west Norfolk is on the market for £800,000 - Credit: Sowerbys/Kristian Anthony

Sat on the banks of a west Norfolk waterway, this farmhouse has a garden room, an orchard and a glamping site for its new owner to enjoy.

Bank House in Marshland St James is a generous five-bedroom home on the market for £800,000 with Sowerbys.

The estate agent described it as "idyllically set" with income potential as well as views over waterways and countryside.

The farmhouse opens into the central hall. On the right is the dining room which leads into the sitting room, both of which have feature fireplaces, and the garden room which overlooks the grounds.

On the left are another sitting room with a fireplace and the kitchen and breakfast room.

On the side of the house are the boot room, the utility room and the shower room.

Upstairs are the five bedrooms and the shared bathroom with a free-standing bath. The master has a feature fireplace and an en suite.

There are multiple outbuildings, one of which has a gym, a workshop, a garden store and a covered terrace.

The grounds wrap around the house with a lawn and mature borders of trees and shrubs, vegetable beds, chicken coops and a tennis court.

Current owners ran a glamping site in the four-acre plot with three furnished shepherd's huts, each open-plan with a kitchenette and shower room, and a visitor car park.

The private orchard leads down to a private gate to the waterway that comes off the River Great Ouse.

Bank House is in Marshland St James, a west Norfolk village 11 miles from King's Lynn and 39 miles from Cambridge.

PROPERTY FACTS

Middle Drove, Marshland St James

Guide price: £800,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com