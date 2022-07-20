£1.2m home with its own outdoor pool is for sale in the Norfolk Broads

Riversdale, off Beech Road in Wroxham, is for sale for £1.2m - Credit: Savills

An "instantly recognisable" home in the heart of the Norfolk Broads has come up for sale for £1.2m.

Riversdale, situated off Beech Road in Wroxham, sits in a plot of just under half an acre and includes a beautiful sunken garden as well as its own private swimming pool.

Tom Clayton, property agent at Savills, handling the sale, describes it as “one of the most individual homes” he has ever seen, offering three floors of flexible living space in a “superb location”.

Beech Road is one of the most sought-after areas of Wroxham, which is itself widely regarded as the ‘heart’ of the Norfolk Broads, and has the broad, river and village centre within easy reach.

The property itself is large and imposing, built mainly of brick but with mock-Tudor detailing on the gables and a thatched roof which was renewed in 2017. Listing details, compiled by Savills, describe it as an "instantly recognisable" home.

Much of the home is presented in good working order throughout, although it could benefit from some updating, and there is certainly scope for new owners to truly make their mark.

Living space is accessed by an entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads into a generously-sized sitting room, with windows to two sides, and a separate dining room.

The kitchen/breakfast room is extremely light and airy, with a breakfast bar/island in the centre and lots of worktop space.

Much of the sleeping accommodation is located on the lower ground floor and offers great flexibility. All three bedrooms are of a good-size and could continue to be used as bedrooms, or perhaps be converted into other uses, such as a home office, studio or playroom. There is also a cloakroom and store room.

The master bedroom suite can be found on the second floor and offers a large en suite which doubles as a dressing room thanks to its good range of built-in wardrobes.

Leading off this there is a fantastic roof terrace, which offers a commanding vantage point over the front and rear of the property and has huge potential – particularly as a space for entertaining and for summer parties.

Two large gravel driveways provide ample parking to the property, and there is also a detached double garage.

Savills describes the gardens as a “true delight”, with several areas of interest including the sunken garden, which tiers up to the large terrace containing the swimming pool and areas of lawn, shrubs and wild flowers.

For more information, contact Savills.

PROPERTY FACTS

Beech Road, Wroxham

Guide price: £1,200,000

Savills, 01603 229229

www.savills.com

