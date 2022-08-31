Property spotlight: See inside cosy Georgian cottage on sale for £250k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A two-bedroom Georgian cottage with countryside views in a quiet village is on the market for £250,000.
Rhubarb Cottage in Harpley, near Fakenham, dates back to the early 1800s and still has lots of period charm.
The house opens to the sitting room which has a feature fireplace and lots of natural light.
Then to the back is the kitchen which has a door to the garden and leads into the dining room.
Upstairs there are two double bedrooms that share a family bathroom.
There is an enclosed garden to the rear that requires some attention but has views of the surrounding countryside.
The house is in Harpley, a village between Fakenham and King's Lynn.
It is 10 miles from the coast and 35 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Back Street, Harpley
Guide price: £250,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com