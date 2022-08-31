News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: See inside cosy Georgian cottage on sale for £250k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:15 AM August 31, 2022
xxx_01_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

Rhubarb Cottage in Harpley is on the market for £250k - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom Georgian cottage with countryside views in a quiet village is on the market for £250,000.

Rhubarb Cottage in Harpley, near Fakenham, dates back to the early 1800s and still has lots of period charm.

xxx_02_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The cottage opens into the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The sitting room has an original log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

The house opens to the sitting room which has a feature fireplace and lots of natural light.

Then to the back is the kitchen which has a door to the garden and leads into the dining room.

xxx_04_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The kitchen currently contains a breakfast table - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The kitchen has a door to the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms that share a family bathroom.

There is an enclosed garden to the rear that requires some attention but has views of the surrounding countryside.

xxx_06_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The larger bedroom faces the front of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The smaller bedroom faces the back of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The house is in Harpley, a village between Fakenham and King's Lynn.

It is 10 miles from the coast and 35 miles from Norwich.

xxx_08_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The view of the garden from the back door - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_rhubarbcottage_harpley_aug22

The garden is currently overgrown and requires attention - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Back Street, Harpley

Guide price: £250,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

