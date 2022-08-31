Property spotlight: See inside cosy Georgian cottage on sale for £250k

Rhubarb Cottage in Harpley is on the market for £250k - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom Georgian cottage with countryside views in a quiet village is on the market for £250,000.

Rhubarb Cottage in Harpley, near Fakenham, dates back to the early 1800s and still has lots of period charm.

The house opens to the sitting room which has a feature fireplace and lots of natural light.

Then to the back is the kitchen which has a door to the garden and leads into the dining room.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms that share a family bathroom.

There is an enclosed garden to the rear that requires some attention but has views of the surrounding countryside.

The house is in Harpley, a village between Fakenham and King's Lynn.

It is 10 miles from the coast and 35 miles from Norwich.

PROPERTY FACTS

Back Street, Harpley

Guide price: £250,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com