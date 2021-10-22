News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this restored period farmhouse for sale for £850,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:15 PM October 22, 2021   
Pale yellow traditional farmhouse off a main road in Rockland All Saints, where it is for sale

This five-bedroom farmhouse in Rockland All Saints has been beautifully restored

A five-bedroom farmhouse has come up for sale in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough, after a beautiful restoration.

The property, which is nearing completion, is priced at a guide of £850,000-£875,000 and blends traditional timber-framed features with an ultra modern finish.

It is being completed by Devlin Developments, a local developer which focuses on creating sustainable homes. 

Abby Palmer, land and new homes manager at Warners, who is selling the property, said: "Devlin Developments has turned their well-renowned talents to this classic village farmhouse and their much-deserved reputation for craftsmanship and quality finish are all evident. It's a stunning property that anyone would be proud to call home."

Huge timber beamed reception room in a five-bed farmhouse for sale in Rockland All Saints, Norfolk

The living room, which features beautiful timber detailing

Beautiful tarnished freestanding copper bath in a modern bathroom in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Norfolk

There is a freestanding copper bath in one of the bathrooms

Huge reception room with timber beams in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Rockland All Saints, Norfolk

The property is packed full of character

Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and family room, complete with range cooker, Shaker-style units and quartz work surfaces, as well as a useful utility room and downstairs cloakroom. 

There is also a formal dining room and a separate sitting room, which overlooks the garden and features exposed beams and a wood-burning stove which is set into a feature fireplace.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a luxury en suite bathroom complete with a copper bath.

The first floor also has two further bedrooms - both of which are generously-sized - and a large family bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

Modern kitchen with wooden cabinetry and herringbone floor in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Rockland All Saints

Inside the newly renovated kitchen

Renovated shower room with back lit LED mirror in a restored farmhouse for sale in Norfolk

Inside the shower room

Huge timber beamed bathroom with twin basins in a 5-bed farmhouse for sale in Rockland All Saints

Inside one of the bathrooms

Outside, Allison's Farm sits in around a third of an acre and has landscaped gardens to the front and rear, enclosed by estate-style fencing at the front.

The property also has a double garage with electric roller doors. 

Contact Warners for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Rockland All Saints
Guide price: £850,000-£875,000
Warners, 01953 604431, www.warnersprop.com

