See inside this restored period farmhouse for sale for £850,000
A five-bedroom farmhouse has come up for sale in Rockland All Saints, near Attleborough, after a beautiful restoration.
The property, which is nearing completion, is priced at a guide of £850,000-£875,000 and blends traditional timber-framed features with an ultra modern finish.
It is being completed by Devlin Developments, a local developer which focuses on creating sustainable homes.
Abby Palmer, land and new homes manager at Warners, who is selling the property, said: "Devlin Developments has turned their well-renowned talents to this classic village farmhouse and their much-deserved reputation for craftsmanship and quality finish are all evident. It's a stunning property that anyone would be proud to call home."
Accommodation includes an open-plan kitchen and family room, complete with range cooker, Shaker-style units and quartz work surfaces, as well as a useful utility room and downstairs cloakroom.
There is also a formal dining room and a separate sitting room, which overlooks the garden and features exposed beams and a wood-burning stove which is set into a feature fireplace.
On the first floor, the master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a luxury en suite bathroom complete with a copper bath.
The first floor also has two further bedrooms - both of which are generously-sized - and a large family bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.
Outside, Allison's Farm sits in around a third of an acre and has landscaped gardens to the front and rear, enclosed by estate-style fencing at the front.
The property also has a double garage with electric roller doors.
Contact Warners for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Rockland All Saints
Guide price: £850,000-£875,000
Warners, 01953 604431, www.warnersprop.com
