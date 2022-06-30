Two neighbouring properties go up for sale - and they both need some TLC

Two neighbouring properties in need of TLC have come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich.



The semi-detached homes, which currently share a garden, were previously owned by a couple but are now listed for sale with Russen & Hill as two separate properties.

Number 222 Plumstead Road East is for sale at a guide price of £350,000 and includes an entrance porch and hall, cloakroom, kitchen and reception room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.



To the front it has a large mature garden with a private driveway, as well as further parking space. There is also a good-sized mature garden to the rear, which is enclosed by fencing and hedging.

The neighbouring property at number 224 offers a similar layout, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It is listed for sale at a guide price of £315,000 due to its slightly smaller plot.



The other main difference is downstairs, where instead of a single, open-plan reception room like its neighbour, the lounge and dining room are separate. The rear garden also features a detached outbuilding.

Both properties are dated and in need of updating, but offer huge potential as two modern family homes.



A spokesperson for Russen & Hill advises that both buyers will need to meet eachother before an offer is accepted to discuss erecting a boundary fence down the middle of the front and rear gardens.

