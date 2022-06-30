News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two neighbouring properties go up for sale - and they both need some TLC

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:11 PM June 30, 2022
No 224 Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £315,000

No 224 Plumstead Road East is for sale for £315,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

Two neighbouring properties in need of TLC have come up for sale in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich. 

The semi-detached homes, which currently share a garden, were previously owned by a couple but are now listed for sale with Russen & Hill as two separate properties. 

Fitted kitchen in No 222 Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which needs updating and is for sale

Number 222 Plumstead Road East is for sale at a guide price of £350,000 - Credit: Russen & Hill

Number 222 Plumstead Road East is for sale at a guide price of £350,000 and includes an entrance porch and hall, cloakroom, kitchen and reception room on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. 

To the front it has a large mature garden with a private driveway, as well as further parking space. There is also a good-sized mature garden to the rear, which is enclosed by fencing and hedging. 

View over the gardens at No 222 Plumstead Road East, where two neighbouring homes are for sale

The gardens at No 222 are slightly larger than its neighbour, but a boundary fence will need to be put up - Credit: Russen & Hill

The neighbouring property at number 224 offers a similar layout, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It is listed for sale at a guide price of £315,000 due to its slightly smaller plot.

The other main difference is downstairs, where instead of a single, open-plan reception room like its neighbour, the lounge and dining room are separate. The rear garden also features a detached outbuilding. 

Brick built outbuilding in the garden of No 224 Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew

No 224 also has an outbuilding to the rear - Credit: Russen & Hill

Both properties are dated and in need of updating, but offer huge potential as two modern family homes. 

A spokesperson for Russen & Hill advises that both buyers will need to meet eachother before an offer is accepted to discuss erecting a boundary fence down the middle of the front and rear gardens. 

Reception room in no 224 Plumstead Road East, Thorpe St Andrew, which is for sale for £315,000

Both properties need renovation and modernising but offer huge potential - Credit: Russen & Hill

For more information, call Russen & Hill on 01603 950152.

