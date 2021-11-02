Listed townhouse transformed into ultra modern home for sale for £375k

Inside the kitchen, which has been beautifully renovated - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed townhouse in King's Lynn has come up for sale for £375,000 - after being transformed into an ultra modern home.

The period home is located just off King Street, which runs from Tuesday Market Place to Custom House and was one of the town's main historical thoroughfares. Despite being just 800ft long, it has over 30 listed buildings.

This three-bedroom, three-storey townhouse is located off the street, in Aickman's Yard, and has been given a total makeover with new 'London look' interiors.

The renovated three-storey property is located in Aickman's Yard, off historic King Street in the town - Credit: Brown & Co

The sitting room, which includes an exposed brick feature wall - Credit: Brown & Co

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, said: “This is a stunning, newly converted three-bedroom townhouse converted by a builder with an exceptional eye for detail."

The newly converted kitchen is a real highlight, featuring a flagstone floor and hand-finished dark blue units, complete with quartz work surfaces and a seating area with a TV recessed into the wall. It is open-plan and leads into the sitting room and dining room, which both feature oak floors and an exposed feature wall.

You may also want to watch:

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom which features a modern tub and a shower.

The master suite is located on the second floor, and includes beautiful exposed roof trusses as well as a dressing room and en suite shower.

Inside the open-plan sitting/dining room and kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen has been beautifully renovated with modern fixtures and fittings and flagstone floors - Credit: Brown & Co

The master bedroom, with en suite shower and dressing room, is located on the second floor - Credit: Brown & Co

The modern 'London look' kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Outside there is a low maintenance patio with space for outside seating.

The property is less than a 10-minute walk to the railway station, which offers services to Ely, Cambridge and London, and off-street parking for a small vehicle may be possible on the gravel area at the front.

It is for sale with no upward chain.

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

King Street, King's Lynn

Price: £375,000

Brown&Co, 07557 200346, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.