News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Listed townhouse transformed into ultra modern home for sale for £375k

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:30 PM November 2, 2021
Cool modern rustic kitchen in a 3-bed renovated townhouse for sale at Aickman's Yard, King's Lynn

Inside the kitchen, which has been beautifully renovated - Credit: Brown & Co

A Grade II listed townhouse in King's Lynn has come up for sale for £375,000 - after being transformed into an ultra modern home.

The period home is located just off King Street, which runs from Tuesday Market Place to Custom House and was one of the town's main historical thoroughfares. Despite being just 800ft long, it has over 30 listed buildings.

This three-bedroom, three-storey townhouse is located off the street, in Aickman's Yard, and has been given a total makeover with new 'London look' interiors.

Gray painted front of a renovated 3-bed townhouse off Aickman's Yard in King's Lynn, Norfolk

The renovated three-storey property is located in Aickman's Yard, off historic King Street in the town - Credit: Brown & Co

Exposed brick feature wall with timber beams in a 3-bed historic townhouse for sale in King's Lynn

The sitting room, which includes an exposed brick feature wall - Credit: Brown & Co

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown&Co in King’s Lynn, said: “This is a stunning, newly converted three-bedroom townhouse converted by a builder with an exceptional eye for detail."

The newly converted kitchen is a real highlight, featuring a flagstone floor and hand-finished dark blue units, complete with quartz work surfaces and a seating area with a TV recessed into the wall. It is open-plan and leads into the sitting room and dining room, which both feature oak floors and an exposed feature wall.

You may also want to watch:

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom which features a modern tub and a shower. 

The master suite is located on the second floor, and includes beautiful exposed roof trusses as well as a dressing room and en suite shower.

Modern open-plan sitting and dining room in a renovated 3-bed townhouse for sale in Kings Lynn, Norfolk

Inside the open-plan sitting/dining room and kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Modern rustic style kitchen in a 3-bed Grade II listed townhouse for sale in King's Lynn

The kitchen has been beautifully renovated with modern fixtures and fittings and flagstone floors - Credit: Brown & Co

Double bedroom with sloping timber ceilings leading through to a dressing room in a 3-bed home for sale

The master bedroom, with en suite shower and dressing room, is located on the second floor - Credit: Brown & Co

Modern industrial style kitchen in a 3-bed historic townhouse for sale in King's Lynn

The modern 'London look' kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  3. 3 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  1. 4 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
  2. 5 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
  3. 6 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  4. 7 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  5. 8 7 Christmas lights switch-ons happening in Norfolk in 2021
  6. 9 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted?
  7. 10 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award

Outside there is a low maintenance patio with space for outside seating.

The property is less than a 10-minute walk to the railway station, which offers services to Ely, Cambridge and London, and off-street parking for a small vehicle may be possible on the gravel area at the front.

It is for sale with no upward chain.

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
King Street, King's Lynn
Price: £375,000
Brown&Co, 07557 200346, www.brown-co.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast, taken from Skelding Hill, Sheringham

Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon