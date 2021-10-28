Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover
- Credit: Minors & Brady
If you're looking for a stylish yet characterful home in Norwich, then this four-bedroom terrace on Alexandra Road surely ticks all the boxes.
It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady for £450,000 and is perfect for families - offering four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, two sitting rooms, and a modern and spacious kitchen.
Inside, the home has undergone a huge renovation throughout, but it's still packed with character and has lots of lovely period features, including oak floors in the sitting rooms and an open fireplace.
The kitchen is joined to the second sitting room and therefore much bigger than you'd expect to find in a traditional terrace. It is bright, light and modern, with plenty of space for both storage and appliances.
Upstairs, the bedrooms are well-arranged and have traditional wooden floorboards.
The master bedroom is particularly spacious and has views over the front of the property as well as an original feature fireplace, and the adjacent third bedroom could make a useful study or nursery.
The family bathroom is stylish and has tiled floors and partly tiled walls as well as a wood-panelled bath and plenty of light thanks to a good-sized skylight. There is also a separate shower room.
Outside, the property is accessed by a tiled path to the front door and a small garden, which has a range of flowerbeds and shrubs and is enclosed by a low-rise brick wall.
At the rear there is a decking area and a studio room connected to mains electricity and water.
Minors & Brady will be hosting an open day on Saturday, November 6 - contact the team for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Alexandra Road, Norwich
Price: £450,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950140,
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
