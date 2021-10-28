Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover

Published: 1:15 PM October 28, 2021

This four-bedroom terrace on Alexandra Road in Norwich is for sale for £450,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

If you're looking for a stylish yet characterful home in Norwich, then this four-bedroom terrace on Alexandra Road surely ticks all the boxes.

It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady for £450,000 and is perfect for families - offering four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, two sitting rooms, and a modern and spacious kitchen.

Inside, the home has undergone a huge renovation throughout, but it's still packed with character and has lots of lovely period features, including oak floors in the sitting rooms and an open fireplace.

One of two sitting rooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Minors & Brady

The huge kitchen/breakfast room, which is modern and stylish - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is joined to the second sitting room and therefore much bigger than you'd expect to find in a traditional terrace. It is bright, light and modern, with plenty of space for both storage and appliances.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are well-arranged and have traditional wooden floorboards.

You may also want to watch:

The master bedroom is particularly spacious and has views over the front of the property as well as an original feature fireplace, and the adjacent third bedroom could make a useful study or nursery.

The kitchen is well-fitted with lots of space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

The family bathroom is stylish and has tiled floors and partly tiled walls as well as a wood-panelled bath and plenty of light thanks to a good-sized skylight. There is also a separate shower room.

Outside, the property is accessed by a tiled path to the front door and a small garden, which has a range of flowerbeds and shrubs and is enclosed by a low-rise brick wall.

At the rear there is a decking area and a studio room connected to mains electricity and water.

Inside one of four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a studio in the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

There is a good-sized garden at the rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

Minors & Brady will be hosting an open day on Saturday, November 6 - contact the team for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Alexandra Road, Norwich

Price: £450,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 950140,

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.