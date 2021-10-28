News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golden Triangle terrace for sale for £450,000 after a 'wow factor' makeover

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:15 PM October 28, 2021   
Pretty brick terrace with blue door for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

This four-bedroom terrace on Alexandra Road in Norwich is for sale for £450,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

If you're looking for a stylish yet characterful home in Norwich, then this four-bedroom terrace on Alexandra Road surely ticks all the boxes.

It's currently for sale with Minors & Brady for £450,000 and is perfect for families - offering four good-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, two sitting rooms, and a modern and spacious kitchen.

Inside, the home has undergone a huge renovation throughout, but it's still packed with character and has lots of lovely period features, including oak floors in the sitting rooms and an open fireplace.

A large period-style sitting room in a four-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

One of two sitting rooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large open-plan sitting room in a 4-bed terrace on Alexandra Road, Norwich, which is for sale

Inside the sitting room - Credit: Minors & Brady

Modern stylish kitchen in a 4-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich, for £450,000

The huge kitchen/breakfast room, which is modern and stylish - Credit: Minors & Brady

The kitchen is joined to the second sitting room and therefore much bigger than you'd expect to find in a traditional terrace. It is bright, light and modern, with plenty of space for both storage and appliances.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are well-arranged and have traditional wooden floorboards.

You may also want to watch:

The master bedroom is particularly spacious and has views over the front of the property as well as an original feature fireplace, and the adjacent third bedroom could make a useful study or nursery.

Modern kitchen at the rear of a four-bed terrace on Alexandra Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £450,000

The kitchen is well-fitted with lots of space - Credit: Minors & Brady

Stylish family bathroom in a 4-bed terraced home for sale on Alexandra Road in Norwich

Inside the bathroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

Large master bedroom with Victorian fireplace in a 4-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

Inside the master bedroom - Credit: Minors & Brady

The family bathroom is stylish and has tiled floors and partly tiled walls as well as a wood-panelled bath and plenty of light thanks to a good-sized skylight. There is also a separate shower room.

Outside, the property is accessed by a tiled path to the front door and a small garden, which has a range of flowerbeds and shrubs and is enclosed by a low-rise brick wall.

At the rear there is a decking area and a studio room connected to mains electricity and water.

Children's bedroom in this four-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich, for £450,000

Inside one of four bedrooms - Credit: Minors & Brady

Pretty timber studio in the garden of a 4-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

There is a studio in the garden - Credit: Minors & Brady

Lawn garden at the rear of a 4-bed terrace for sale on Alexandra Road, Norwich

There is a good-sized garden at the rear - Credit: Minors & Brady

Minors & Brady will be hosting an open day on Saturday, November 6 - contact the team for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Alexandra Road, Norwich
Price: £450,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 950140,
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Norwich News

