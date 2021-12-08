Property spotlight: See inside this rustic four-bedroom home with a hot tub
- Credit: Minors and Brady
A rustic four-bedroom home with modern touches throughout and a hot tub in the garden is on the market for offers over £595,000.
Located in the hamlet of Wortham, near Diss, the property has a variety of features such as underfloor heating and exposed ceiling timbers.
The front door opens into the property's dining room which boasts a wood burning stove in an exposed brick fireplace and wooden floors.
Described by estate agents Minors and Brady as the property's "piece de resistance", the kitchen follows on from the dining room.
The modernised room has retained rustic touches throughout and the ceiling showcases four Velux skylights and exposed wooden beams.
There is a sizeable island providing further storage facilities and worktop space.
A utility room is located off the kitchen which has space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher. It also contains a cloakroom WC.
To the right of the dining room is the home's spacious living room. Double glazed windows to the front of the property fill the room with natural light.
The room also has wooden flooring and an exposed brick fireplace fitted with a wood burning stove.
Stairs leading up to the home's first floor are also accessed from the living room.
Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, but the first is reached via the dining room.
All four bedrooms are big enough to house a double bed and the master has an en suite. The en suite has a double unit shower cubicle with both a waterfall shower and regular shower.
The family bathroom is also on the first floor. It features a double glazed privacy window to the rear, modern Moroccan style tiled flooring, a sizeable shower cubicle and a panelled bath with a handheld shower.
Outside, there is a garden with a large seating area which hosts a wooden pergola, ideal for placing a hot tub underneath.
Stepping up from the patio is a lawn, surrounded by wooden fencing and trees.
A gate at the back of the garden opens to a rear parking facility which is accessed by a driveway to the side of the semi-detached house.
PROPERTY FACTS
Rectory Road, Wortham, Diss
Guide Price: Offers in excess of £595,000
Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk
