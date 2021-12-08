News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: See inside this rustic four-bedroom home with a hot tub

Robbie Nichols

Published: 3:57 PM December 8, 2021
The exterior of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The four-bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, is on the market for offers in excess of £595,000. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A rustic four-bedroom home with modern touches throughout and a hot tub in the garden is on the market for offers over £595,000.

Located in the hamlet of Wortham, near Diss, the property has a variety of features such as underfloor heating and exposed ceiling timbers.

The front door opens into the property's dining room which boasts a wood burning stove in an exposed brick fireplace and wooden floors. 

The dining room of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The dining room of the property has exposed ceiling timbers and a wood burning stove. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Described by estate agents Minors and Brady as the property's "piece de resistance", the kitchen follows on from the dining room.

The modernised room has retained rustic touches throughout and the ceiling showcases four Velux skylights and exposed wooden beams.

The kitchen of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The modern kitchen of the home has a large island unit. - Credit: Minors and Brady

There is a sizeable island providing further storage facilities and worktop space.

The kitchen of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The ceiling of the kitchen has exposed wooden beams and Velux skylights. - Credit: MInors and Brady

A utility room is located off the kitchen which has space for a washing machine, tumble dryer and dishwasher. It also contains a cloakroom WC.

The utility room of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The utility room and cloakroom WC. - Credit: Minors and Brady

To the right of the dining room is the home's spacious living room. Double glazed windows to the front of the property fill the room with natural light.

The room also has wooden flooring and an exposed brick fireplace fitted with a wood burning stove.

The living room of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The living room has an exposed brick fireplace. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The living room of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The living room of the property is a bright and airy space. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Stairs leading up to the home's first floor are also accessed from the living room.

Three of the bedrooms are upstairs, but the first is reached via the dining room.

A bedroom of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The downstairs bedroom. - Credit: Minors and Brady

All four bedrooms are big enough to house a double bed and the master has an en suite. The en suite has a double unit shower cubicle with both a waterfall shower and regular shower.

The master bedroom of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The master bedroom which has its own en suite. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A bedroom of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The second biggest bedroom on the first floor of the home. - Credit: Minors and Brady

A bedroom of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The smallest of three upstairs bedrooms. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The family bathroom is also on the first floor. It features a double glazed privacy window to the rear, modern Moroccan style tiled flooring, a sizeable shower cubicle and a panelled bath with a handheld shower.

The bathroom of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The family bathroom of the property is on the ground floor. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Outside, there is a garden with a large seating area which hosts a wooden pergola, ideal for placing a hot tub underneath.

The garden of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The garden has an outdoor seating area. - Credit: Minors and Brady

The garden and hot tub of the 4 bedroom house in Rectory Road, Wortham, near Diss, in Suffolk

The garden has room for a hot tub under a pergola. - Credit: Minors and Brady

Stepping up from the patio is a lawn, surrounded by wooden fencing and trees.

A gate at the back of the garden opens to a rear parking facility which is accessed by a driveway to the side of the semi-detached house.

PROPERTY FACTS

Rectory Road, Wortham, Diss

Guide Price: Offers in excess of £595,000

Minors & Brady, 01603 365085, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

