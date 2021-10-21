Is this the best home to rent by the Norfolk Broads?

Published: 3:30 PM October 21, 2021

This substantial period home in Ranworth, in the Norfolk Broads, is available to rent - Credit: Starkings & Watson

A thatched period home set in six acres has come up for rent in the Norfolk Broads village of Ranworth.

The five-bedroom property, which could also include an adjoining self-contained annexe, is available to let unfurnished for £2,500 per month.

Starkings & Watson, letting the home, say it would be ideal for nature-lovers, as it offers "the most amazing surroundings", with over six acres of managed gardens, including an arboretum, and views over Ranworth Broad.

The property is approached by a sweeping tree-lined drive and full of character, with internal accommodation centred around a reception hall, which leads on to three formal reception rooms.

Inside one of three huge reception rooms - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The property is available to rent for £2,500 per month - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Accommodation is arranged over three floors - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The property offers views over nearby Ranworth Broad - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The kitchen/breakfast room is large and well-fitted and includes a good range of base level units, a stainless steel double sink and a range-style electric cooker. There is also a built-in island and breakfast bar, plus space for a fridge. Double-glazed windows to two sides of the room offer lovely views over the nearby Broad.

The ground floor is completed by a utility room, cloakroom and a double bedroom, which also enjoys its own en suite shower room.

There are three further bedrooms upstairs, as well as a study and a family bathroom, while the top floor is laid out as one large bedroom and offers ample storage.

The annexe, which may also be included in the tenancy, features two reception rooms, a kitchen, cloakroom, second bathroom and three good-sized bedrooms.

The property overlooks Ranworth Broad, which is part of the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Several outbuildings could also be available - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The gardens extend to around six acres and will be maintained as part of the tenancy - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The property is set in six acres of gardens, which wrap around it - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Outside, the property is surrounded by six acres of gardens, which wrap around the property and will be managed and gardened as part of the rental agreement - although green-fingered tenants are also welcome to take part.

There are several seating areas, offering views across Ranworth Broad, as well as a natural pond. Various outbuildings can also be included.

The property is available on a long term let, and dogs may be considered at the property.

For more information, contact Starkings & Watson on 01603 336116.

