Is this the best home to rent by the Norfolk Broads?

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:30 PM October 21, 2021   
Huge period home set in six acres available to rent in Ranworth, Norfolk Broads

This substantial period home in Ranworth, in the Norfolk Broads, is available to rent - Credit: Starkings & Watson

A thatched period home set in six acres has come up for rent in the Norfolk Broads village of Ranworth.

The five-bedroom property, which could also include an adjoining self-contained annexe, is available to let unfurnished for £2,500 per month.

Starkings & Watson, letting the home, say it would be ideal for nature-lovers, as it offers "the most amazing surroundings", with over six acres of managed gardens, including an arboretum, and views over Ranworth Broad. 

The property is approached by a sweeping tree-lined drive and full of character, with internal accommodation centred around a reception hall, which leads on to three formal reception rooms.

Huge reception room in this period home in Ranworth, on the Norfolk Broads, which is available to rent

Inside one of three huge reception rooms - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Huge reception room with window seat in a five-bed home to rent in Ranworth, Norfolk Broads

The property is available to rent for £2,500 per month - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Stairs leading up to the landing in a five-bed house for rent in Ranworth, on the Norfolk Broads

Accommodation is arranged over three floors - Credit: Starkings & Watson

View through a sash window looking out over to Ranworth Broad

The property offers views over nearby Ranworth Broad - Credit: Starkings & Watson

The kitchen/breakfast room is large and well-fitted and includes a good range of base level units, a stainless steel double sink and a range-style electric cooker. There is also a built-in island and breakfast bar, plus space for a fridge. Double-glazed windows to two sides of the room offer lovely views over the nearby Broad.

You may also want to watch:

The ground floor is completed by a utility room, cloakroom and a double bedroom, which also enjoys its own en suite shower room.

There are three further bedrooms upstairs, as well as a study and a family bathroom, while the top floor is laid out as one large bedroom and offers ample storage.

The annexe, which may also be included in the tenancy, features two reception rooms, a kitchen, cloakroom, second bathroom and three good-sized bedrooms.

View over Ranworth Broad, Norfolk, where a five-bed period property is available to rent

The property overlooks Ranworth Broad, which is part of the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Starkings & Watson

A large thatched outbuilding in a six acre garden at a huge property to rent in Ranworth

Several outbuildings could also be available - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Pretty six-acre gardens divided by hedging in Ranworth, Norfolk, where a 5-bed period home is to rent

The gardens extend to around six acres and will be maintained as part of the tenancy - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Huge lawn garden surrounding a five-bed period home in Ranworth, Norfolk, which is available to rent

The property is set in six acres of gardens, which wrap around it - Credit: Starkings & Watson

Outside, the property is surrounded by six acres of gardens, which wrap around the property and will be managed and gardened as part of the rental agreement - although green-fingered tenants are also welcome to take part. 

There are several seating areas, offering views across Ranworth Broad, as well as a natural pond. Various outbuildings can also be included.

The property is available on a long term let, and dogs may be considered at the property.

For more information, contact Starkings & Watson on 01603 336116.

Norfolk Broads News

