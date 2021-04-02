News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look at new luxury townhouse for sale in converted Norfolk manor

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 7:15 AM April 2, 2021   
Photograph showing large open-plan living area with dining table, sofa and a Shaker-style kitchen

At the heart of the property is a large open-plan living space - Credit: Sowerbys

As soon as you set eyes on Raikes House, you know you are looking at a very special new home.

The three-bedroom townhouse is one of over 30 new properties due to be built at The Lodge in Drayton, a former ‘Tudorbethan’ manor house in Norwich which is being transformed into a selection of exclusive new homes. 

Photograph showing a large wooden staircase with two sets of stairs and a spacious landing

The grand staircase at Raikes House, The Lodge, Drayton - Credit: Sowerbys

Because the properties incorporate elements of the original manor house, constructed in 1914, they offer a seamless fusion of the old and the new – and Raikes House is certainly no exception. As part of its design it even incorporates the original property’s grand central staircase.

The properties are the result of painstaking work from the team at Hidden Talents Development, the Norwich-based construction firm behind Byfords of Holt and The Dial House in Reepham.

Photograph showing the inside of an open-plan living area with country-style kitchen, large dining table and entrance hall

The kitchen features Shaker-style cabinets with an excellent range of integrated Neff appliances - Credit: Sowerbys

Selling agents Sowerbys say that the homes at The Lodge in Drayton offer "the same attention to detail and provide the exclusive way of life you would expect from this exceptional brand," combining style and elegance with a prime location.

Raikes House is for sale at a guide price of £750,000 and offers around 2,055 sq ft of living space, which is arranged over two floors.

Photograph showing a modern yet stylish kitchen with Shaker-style wooden cabinets and quartz worktops

The kitchen area has been beautifully designed with a range of functional Shaker-style cabinets, a central island and a seating area to the side - Credit: Sowerbys

At the heart of the property is an open-plan living space, which faces south and overlooks a lovely private garden and parkland beyond.

It includes a substantial feature fireplace to one side, as well as the original grand staircase, now restored, and a beautiful Shaker-style kitchen, complete with integrated Neff appliances and quartz worktops.

There is also a grand entrance lobby, utility room and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a boot room that conveniently doubles as a wine store.

Photograph showing the corner of a contemporary stylish bathroom with marble-effect tiling and white suite

Inside the en suite at this three-bedroom town house for sale at The Lodge, Drayton - Credit: Sowerbys

The stairs sweep up two sides of the building’s original stairwell and lead to three double bedrooms, including an impressive master with its own dressing area, as well as a luxurious en suite, and a family bathroom.

Photograph showing a brick-built feature fireplace with decorative stone mantle

The open-plan living area, with feature fireplace, is at the heart of this property, which is for sale at The Lodge, Drayton - Credit: Sowerbys

There is also plenty of storage space, thanks to a generously-sized loft, and parking for up to two vehicles.

Contact Sowerbys on 01603 761441 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Drayton High Road, Norwich
Guide price: £750,000
Sowerbys, 01603 761441, www.sowerbys.com
 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
